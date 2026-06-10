Ondas Inc.: Ondas to Launch LADOS, a Layered Autonomous Defense Operational C2 Layer, at Eurosatory 2026

LADOS connects Ondas' systems, including sensors, effectors, autonomous platforms, and command units, into one immediate operational core for integrated missions and serves as a critical systems-of-systems command-and-control layer

LADOS is part of Ondas' multi-domain software architecture that includes SkyWeaver, a Palantir-powered Agentic AI layer for Multi-Domain Mission Autonomy and long-range ISR-to-assault applications

The system will be officially launched at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris, France, one of the world's premier international defense and security exhibitions

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous drone and advanced defense technologies, today announced that it will officially launch LADOS - a Layered Autonomous Defense Operational C2 System, during Eurosatory 2026 in Paris, France, one of the world's premier international defense and security exhibitions.

LADOS serves as the operational backbone connecting Ondas' expanding portfolio of technologies into a unified, systems-of-systems architecture. By integrating systems across Ondas' operating companies and mission platforms, LADOS enables customers to collect intelligence, detect threats, coordinate assets, execute missions, and manage responses through a unified operational environment. The platform supports the complete mission cycle - sense, decide, orchestrate, execute, and assess - by bringing together sensors, platforms, operators, and effectors into one operational core.

"Modern defense operations increasingly require a unified operational layer capable of connecting diverse systems and mission assets," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "Customers are deploying more sensors, autonomous systems, robotic platforms, and effectors than ever before, but these technologies often operate independently. LADOS is designed to bridge that gap by serving as the operational C2 layer that connects Ondas' technologies into one mission-ready systems-of-systems architecture. It provides customers with an immediate solution for integrated mission execution across multiple domains."

LADOS is a key component of Ondas' broader multi-domain software architecture built around SkyWeaver, the Company's Palantir-powered Agentic AI layer for Multi-Domain Mission Autonomy and long-range ISR-to-assault applications. SkyWeaver is designed to support persistent ISR, edge intelligence, mission planning, targeting workflows, and decision-ready intelligence from higher-range and higher-altitude assets, including Group 2, 3, and 4 UAS, stratospheric systems, satellites, and wide-area ISR networks. LADOS complements SkyWeaver by serving as the operational execution layer, connecting local software applications, deployed systems, command units, sensors, drones, robotic platforms, and effectors to translate intelligence, mission recommendations, and planning outputs into coordinated mission execution.

"LADOS represents the next step in Ondas' mission autonomy roadmap," said Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems. "The future of defense operations will require more than individual drones, sensors, effectors, or command systems. It will require an intelligent operating layer capable of connecting them, understanding the mission context, optimizing available resources, and helping operators execute the right action at the right time. By connecting Ondas' autonomous air and ground systems with advanced ISR, edge intelligence, and AI-enabled software capabilities, LADOS is built to help operators move from data collection to coordinated decisions and action."

By consolidating multi-source sensing, decision support, AI optimization, and response orchestration into a single framework, LADOS is designed to reduce operator workload, accelerate mission execution, and improve coordination across complex defense and security environments. The system supports the transition from point solutions to integrated autonomous defense architectures, where sensing, decision-making, orchestration, execution, and assessment are managed through a unified operational framework.

LADOS also strengthens Ondas' broader technology platform by creating an operating layer that can connect the Company's expanding capabilities across air defense, counter-UAS, ISR, ground robotics, mission autonomy, secure connectivity, and advanced C2. Ondas believes this system-of-systems approach is central to its growth plan, enabling the Company to integrate proven technologies, expand customer access, and deliver complete operational solutions across defense, homeland security, public safety, and critical infrastructure markets.

Ondas will formally introduce LADOS at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris, where the Company expects to showcase its multi-domain autonomous defense architecture to international defense, government, security, and industry stakeholders.

The introduction of LADOS follows Ondas' continued expansion across autonomous defense and security technologies, including advanced counter-UAS platforms, autonomous ISR, robotic systems, mission-critical connectivity, and AI-enabled command-and-control capabilities. As operational environments continue to evolve across multiple domains and increasingly connected battlespaces, Ondas is focused on delivering integrated, scalable technologies that help customers move from isolated systems to unified, mission-ready autonomous operations.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems, robotics, and mission-critical technologies for defense, homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, and industrial markets. The Company develops and deploys integrated unmanned and autonomous platforms across air, ground, and stratospheric environments, including autonomous drone systems, counter-UAS technologies, robotic ground systems, advanced unmanned aircraft and propulsion solutions, demining and engineering systems, and integrated sensing and communications technologies designed to support intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, security, and operational missions in complex environments. Ondas' solutions are deployed globally by government, defense, and commercial customers to protect infrastructure, borders, transportation networks, personnel, and strategic assets.

For additional information on Ondas Inc., visit www.ondas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts:

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-to-launch-lados-a-layered-autonomous-defense-operational-c2-1174914