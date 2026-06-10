Interactive Strength Inc.: TRNR Publishes Q&A With Ergatta Co-Founder and CEO Tom Aulet on the Business Behind Its Newest Brand

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) ("TRNR" or the "Company"), maker of innovative specialty fitness equipment under the Wattbike, CLMBR, FORME and Ergatta brands, today published a question-and-answer conversation with Tom Aulet, Co-Founder and CEO of Ergatta. The conversation is available on the Company's investor website at interactivestrength.com/updates.

In the Q&A, Aulet explains what Ergatta is and who it is for, how its two lines of business fit together, and why game-based workouts build lasting fitness habits for a customer that class-based models have not reached. He also discusses how Ergatta operates within the TRNR portfolio and contributes to the group's path to profitability.

"We thought shareholders would have interest to hear directly from Tom about how Ergatta operates and how we think about some of our acquisitions," said Trent Ward, CEO of Interactive Strength Inc. "It is a profitable, cash-generative business with a differentiated product, and this conversation puts that in his own words."

Ergatta joined TRNR on March 11, 2026. The full Q&A is available at interactivestrength.com/updates. Shareholders may register for updates at interactivestrength.com/updates or contact the Company at ir@interactivestrength.com. For more information, see TRNR's investor website as well as its required filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TRNR Investor Contact

ir@interactivestrength.com

Ergatta Media Contact

media@ergatta.com

About Ergatta:

Ergatta is the leader in game-based connected fitness, offering a suite of addictive workout experiences and a line of premium rowing machines with embedded gaming content. Ergatta's content is personalized to each user, highly interactive, and designed to build lasting fitness habits through games rather than instructors. The company's 98.3% monthly retention rate is the highest in the connected fitness industry. www.ergatta.com

About Interactive Strength Inc.

Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) is an operationally focused acquirer that has established a leading portfolio of premium fitness brands - Wattbike, CLMBR, FORME and Ergatta - that combine advanced hardware, smart technology, and immersive content to deliver exceptional training experiences for both commercial and home use.

Wattbike offers a range of high-performance indoor bikes that set the global standard in cycling. Known for unmatched accuracy, realistic ride feel, and advanced performance tracking, Wattbike is trusted by elite athletes, national teams, and fitness enthusiasts around the world.

CLMBR redefines the next-generation vertical climbing experience through its patented open-frame design and immersive touchscreen, delivering a high-intensity, low-impact workout that's both efficient and effective.

FORME delivers strength, mobility, and recovery training through immersive content, performance-grade hardware, and expert coaching. Its wall-mounted systems include the Studio, a smart fitness mirror for guided programming and live 1:1 personal training, and the Lift, which adds smart resistance cable training - ideal for high-performance environments and sport-specific development.

Ergatta is a connected fitness company recognized as a pioneer in game-based rowing. Its connected rowing equipment combines competitive, game-based workouts with a premium hardware experience, generating industry-leading engagement and retention metrics.

From elite performance to everyday wellness, the Company's ecosystem of performance-focused solutions delivers data-driven outcomes for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and commercial operators. For more information about Interactive Strength, please visit www.interactivestrength.com.

Channels for Disclosure of Information

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, we announce material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), press releases, company blog posts, public conference calls, and webcasts, as well as via our investor relations website. Any updates to the list of disclosure channels through which we may announce information will be posted on the investor relations page on our website.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and reflect management's assumptions, views, plans, objectives and projections about the future. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe", "project", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", "will be", "will continue", "will likely result" or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the expected financial performance of Ergatta and the combined company; revenue and EBITDA projections, including TRNR's 2026 pro forma revenue guidance; the expected benefits of combining the companies' products and platforms, including deploying Ergatta's gaming experience across Wattbike and CLMBR; content licensing revenue growth; game and game-related product development, distribution and performance; realization of expected synergies; the expected cashflow profile of Ergatta and the combined company; the achievement of earn-out thresholds and the timing and form of any contingent consideration; the possibility of achieving operating leverage; and TRNR's ability to execute on its acquisition and growth strategy, including the timing, size, performance and outcomes of any additional announced mergers and acquisitions activity. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the ability to successfully integrate Ergatta's operations; the ability to retain key personnel; the ability to achieve projected revenue, margin, retention and EBITDA targets; demand for our products and services and the products and services of subsidiary brands; subscriber retention rates; competition, including technological advances made by and new products released by our competitors; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our products and adequately maintain our inventory; our reliance on a limited number of suppliers and distributors for our products; our ability to source and close on acquisitions; and macroeconomic conditions affecting consumer discretionary spending. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To the extent permitted under applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

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SOURCE: Interactive Strength Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/trnr-publishes-qanda-with-ergatta-co-founder-and-ceo-tom-aulet-on-the-1174945