The IRS's $66,000 Tax Debt Cap on Passports Just Adjusted for Inflation - Clear Start Tax Explains What's New for 2026 Travelers

Federal law allows the IRS to flag seriously delinquent tax debt for the State Department, which can deny, revoke, or restrict passports - and the threshold quietly climbed again for 2026.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / A federal rule on the books since 2015 quietly resets each year - and most taxpayers don't notice. Under the law, the IRS can certify "seriously delinquent" tax debt to the U.S. State Department, which can then deny a new passport, refuse to renew one, or revoke an existing passport. For 2026, that threshold is $66,000 - adjusted from prior years for inflation - and it applies to total assessed tax, penalties, and interest combined.

"This is one of the most under-recognized IRS enforcement tools," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm. "Most taxpayers think of liens and levies. Almost nobody thinks of their passport. But for anyone who travels for work, has family abroad, or needs identification, this can be the rule that hits first."

Once the IRS certifies a debt as seriously delinquent, the State Department generally will not issue or renew a passport for that taxpayer until the certification is reversed. There are exceptions - the rule does not apply to taxpayers in an approved installment agreement, in an accepted Offer in Compromise, with a pending Collection Due Process hearing, or whose collection has been suspended. But absent one of those statuses, the passport restriction is automatic once the threshold is crossed, and reversal requires resolving the underlying balance or entering an IRS program.

"The fix is almost always straightforward," the spokesperson added. "Enter a payment plan, an Offer in Compromise, or another qualifying status, and the certification gets reversed. The trouble is timing - the State Department doesn't move at the speed of a vacation, and reversal can take weeks after the IRS notifies them."

For taxpayers with significant IRS debt and upcoming travel, Clear Start Tax recommends:

Check IRS Notice CP508C, which is the certification letter sent to the taxpayer

Confirm the assessed balance - interest and penalties may have pushed totals above $66,000 without the taxpayer realizing

Enter an Installment Agreement or other qualifying program before applying for or renewing a passport

Allow several weeks for the State Department to process a reversal after the IRS decertifies

By answering a few simple questions, taxpayers can find out if they're eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

"Passport restrictions surprise more taxpayers than any other IRS rule we explain," the spokesperson said. "If a balance is anywhere near $66,000, the safest move is to get into a program now - not after the rejection letter arrives."

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:

https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/

(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax

Corporate Communications Department

tech@clearstarttax.com

(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-irss-66-000-tax-debt-cap-on-passports-just-adjusted-for-infl-1172921