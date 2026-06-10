Ministry of Environment: Saudi Arabia to Launch Inaugural Saudi Water Week, Reinforcing Global Water Leadership

Saudi Water Week

JEDDAH, SA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture is preparing to launch the inaugural Saudi Water Week in Jeddah from 28 June to 2 July 2026, reinforcing Saudi Arabia's growing leadership in the water sector and advancing efforts to shape a more sustainable future through innovation, collaboration, and global engagement.

The event serves as a specialized national and international platform that brings together decision-makers, experts, researchers, private sector representatives, and key stakeholders from around the world to support water security, promote sustainable water resources management, and foster innovation and scientific research in this vital sector.

Saudi Water Week will feature a comprehensive program of specialized events, including the Arab Water Forum and the Second Stakeholders' Consultation Meeting for the 11th World Water Forum 2027, as well as more than 97 dialogue sessions and specialized workshops. Participants will explore cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions while highlighting achievements within Saudi Arabia's water sector.

The event is expected to play a strategic role in fostering knowledge exchange, encouraging collaboration among stakeholders, addressing shared challenges, and exploring investment opportunities and high-impact partnerships that support the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and help build a more efficient and resilient water ecosystem.

Saudi Water Week also marks an important milestone in Saudi Arabia's preparations to host the 11th World Water Forum in Riyadh in 2027, the world's largest international gathering dedicated to water issues. The Second Stakeholders' Consultation Meeting, scheduled to take place during the event, represents a key step in the Forum's preparatory process and reflects growing international confidence in Saudi Arabia's leadership and its role in driving global action toward a more sustainable water future.

The event has generated considerable interest among media organizations, water sector experts, and industry professionals at the local, regional, and international levels, given its focus on strategic issues related to water security, sustainability, and the role of water in supporting economic growth, social development, and quality of life.

An accompanying exhibition will bring together leading government entities, national and international companies, and specialized organizations to showcase the latest innovations and smart solutions in water resources management, desalination, water reuse, and digital transformation. The exhibition will highlight the rapid progress of Saudi Arabia's water sector while creating opportunities for knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships.

In addition, several agreements and memoranda of understanding will be signed between entities across the environment, water and agriculture sectors and local and international partners. These agreements aim to strengthen cooperation, facilitate knowledge exchange, support investment and innovation, and accelerate the development of sustainable solutions to water challenges, further reinforcing Saudi Arabia's role as a key partner in shaping a more sustainable future for the sector regionally and globally.

For registration and participation, please visit:

https://swweek.mewa.gov.sa/

Contact Information:

Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA)

info@mewa.gov.sa

0112038888

SOURCE: Ministry of Environment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/saudi-arabia-to-launch-inaugural-saudi-water-week-reinforcing-global-water-leadership-1174479