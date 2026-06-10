SimiTree Appoints Drew McCartney as Executive Vice President of Behavioral Health, Signaling Deep and Lasting Commitment to the Sector

Veteran healthcare executive joins SimiTree to drive growth, innovation, and operational excellence for behavioral health providers nationwide

HAMDEN, CT / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / SimiTree, a leading provider of consulting, technology, and outsourcing solutions for healthcare organizations, today announced the appointment of Drew McCartney as Executive Vice President of Behavioral Health. With more than 30 years of experience leading healthcare services organizations, McCartney brings unparalleled expertise in behavioral health operations, growth strategy, and value creation to SimiTree's expanding behavioral health practice.

This appointment underscores SimiTree's unwavering commitment to the behavioral health space. As demand for behavioral health services continues to surge and providers face an increasingly complex reimbursement and regulatory landscape, SimiTree is doubling down on its mission to equip behavioral health organizations with the strategic guidance, operational support, and technology solutions they need to thrive.

"Drawing top-tier talent like Drew into our leadership team is a direct reflection of where SimiTree is headed. Behavioral health is a space we are deeply committed to, and bringing Drew on board reflects our continued investment in growing and strengthening our presence in this industry. Drew's track record as a leading CEO, transforming healthcare organizations and delivering results through growth, operational excellence, and change makes him the ideal leader to accelerate our impact in this space.

- William Simione, III, CEO, SimiTree

McCartney is a seasoned healthcare executive who has built, scaled, and transformed businesses across behavioral health, specialty pharmacy, neurorehabilitation, senior care, and physician practice management. Having served as Chief Executive Officer across multiple organizations, he brings a distinctly operator-focused perspective to the complex challenges facing behavioral health providers today. Since 2007, he has been repeatedly selected by private equity sponsors to lead organizations through turnarounds, operational transformations, and growth initiatives, generating successful exits for strategic and financial investors alike. He currently serves on the boards of several behavioral health organizations and advises investors and operators on growth, reimbursement strategy, and value creation.

"Behavioral health providers are navigating some of the most significant challenges and opportunities in the history of the industry. I joined SimiTree because I believe deeply in the mission here and in the team's ability to make a meaningful difference for operators on the front lines. We have the expertise, the solutions, and the commitment to help behavioral health organizations not just survive the current environment - but emerge from it stronger."

- Drew McCartney, Executive Vice President of Behavioral Health, SimiTree

McCartney's appointment is the latest in a series of strategic investments SimiTree has made to deepen its presence and capabilities within the behavioral health sector, reinforcing the company's position as a trusted, long-term partner for behavioral health providers across the country.

About SimiTree

SimiTree is a national consulting, technology, and outsourcing firm dedicated to helping healthcare organizations achieve operational excellence, financial performance, and sustainable growth. With deep expertise across home health, hospice, behavioral health, and other post-acute care sectors, SimiTree partners with providers to navigate complex industry challenges and deliver measurable results. For more information, visit simitreehc.com.

Media Contact

Meredith Carroll

Marketing Manager, Behavioral Health

Meredith.carroll@simitreehc.com

SOURCE: SimiTree

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/simitree-appoints-drew-mccartney-as-executive-vice-president-of-behav-1174538