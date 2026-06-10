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ACCESS Newswire
10.06.2026 14:00 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Fund Street Technologies LLC: Fund Street Technologies Closes $45.5 Million Investment-Grade Corporate Note to Accelerate Small Business Financing Growth

Parent Company of One Park Financial Secures Investment-Grade Capital to Expand SMB Access to Funding Nationwide

COCONUT GROVE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Fund Street Technologies LLC ("Fund Street"), a leading technology-enabled small business financing platform and parent company of One Park Financial, today announced the successful closing of a $45.5 million investment grade 7 year corporate note. Proceeds will support origination growth and strategic corporate initiatives, reinforcing Fund Street Technologies' position as a premier capital access solution for small and medium-sized businesses across the United States.

Since its inception in 2010, Fund Street Technologies has originated more than $1.5 billion in small business financing and served over 100,000 businesses. The Company's fully integrated platform-spanning deal origination, business analysis, documentation, and merchant servicing-has established Fund Street as a trusted alternative funding destination for SMB owners seeking fast, flexible access to working capital.

Through its subsidiary One Park Financial, a nationally recognized leader in small and medium size business financing solutions, Fund Street Technologies delivers a comprehensive alternative financing ecosystem-helping small businesses access capital quickly, even when traditional bank financing is out of reach.

"This transaction positions us to fully utilize our proven technology infrastructure. We've built our platform to handle significant scale, and now we can deploy these resources toward expanding our origination capacity and market reach." - John Lie-Nielsen, CEO and Co-Founder, Fund Street Technologies

"We welcome the participation of institutional partners who recognize our strong track record and long-term vision. This transaction strengthens our balance sheet by providing liquidity and flexible financing to diversify our capital structure." - Marcus Holland, Chief Financial Officer, Fund Street Technologies

Brean Capital, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and sole placement agent for the transaction.

About Fund Street Technologies LLC

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida, Fund Street Technologies LLC is a technology-enabled small business financing platform and parent company of One Park Financial. Combining a brokerage arm with a direct funding arm powered by advanced analytics, Fund Street Technologies has originated more than $1.5 billion in financing and served over 100,000 SMBs nationwide. For more information, visit www.fundstreet.tech.

About One Park Financial

One Park Financial is a subsidiary of Fund Street Technologies LLC and a leading alternative small business funding company dedicated to helping entrepreneurs and SMB owners access the capital they need to grow. One Park Financial connects small businesses with financing options tailored to their unique needs. For more information, visit www.oneparkfinancial.com.

Media Contact

Marcus Holland
Chief Financial Officer, Fund Street Technologies LLC
mholland@fundstreet.tech
800.924.9703

SOURCE: Fund Street Technologies LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fund-street-technologies-closes-45.5-million-investment-grade-corpor-1174739

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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