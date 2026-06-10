INK Games Publishing: The INKfluence and Penelope Douglas Announce Kickstarter Campaign for Special Edition Collection

Collector-focused editions of Birthday Girl, Credence, and Midnight Curfew launch July 7, 2026

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / The INKfluence has partnered with Penelope Douglas, a New York Times bestselling author, and Berkley, an imprint of Penguin Random House, to launch a Kickstarter campaign for an exclusive special edition collection featuring novels Birthday Girl, Credence, and the upcoming release Midnight Curfew.

Launching July 7, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET and running through July 31, the campaign will give readers limited-time access to premium collector editions and curated merchandise created specifically for Douglas's audience.

Each edition is designed as a high-end collectible, featuring elevated finishes such as foil-stamped covers, sprayed edges, custom designed full color endpapers, and custom slipcase, along with exclusive campaign-only merchandise. The project brings together collector-quality publishing and direct fan engagement, offering readers a unique way to celebrate and own a piece of these beloved stories.

"Berkley is always looking for creative new opportunities to connect authors and readers. Partnering with The INKfluence on this one-of-a-kind collection is the perfect way to say thank you to all those longtime Penelope Douglas fans and to introduce Penelope's unforgettable storytelling to new readers," said Berkley Publisher Christine Ball. Throughout the campaign, readers will gain access to limited-time reward tiers, exclusive collector editions, and special pricing available only during the live Kickstarter window. Additional campaign updates and announcements will be shared directly with backers as the project progresses.

Readers can follow the Kickstarter prelaunch page to be notified the moment the campaign goes live on July 7, 2026.

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About The INKfluence

The INKfluence is a full-service creative partner focused on helping bestselling authors expand their worlds beyond the page through special editions, crowdfunding campaigns, and custom merchandise. With a passion for empowering storytellers, The INKfluence collaborates with authors, agents, and publishing houses to create immersive reader experiences, develop premium collector products, and build meaningful connections that strengthen long-term audience engagement.

About Penelope Douglas

Penelope Douglas is a New York Times, USA Today, and Wall Street Journal bestselling romance author recognized for her commercially successful titles, including Birthday Girl, Credence, Punk 57, and Corrupt. Her work spans new adult, contemporary, and erotic romance, with a focus on complex character dynamics and boundary-pushing narratives.

Her books have garnered a strong global readership and are known for their distinctive voice, consistent market performance, and highly engaged fan communities.

About Berkley and Penguin Random House

Penguin Random House is the world's largest trade book publisher, with a diverse portfolio of imprints spanning every major category and market. Among them, Berkley is a leading commercial fiction imprint specializing in bestselling romance, mystery, suspense, historical, book club and speculative fiction.

Berkley is recognized for publishing highly marketable, reader-focused titles and partnering with both established and emerging authors to deliver stories with broad commercial appeal. The imprint consistently drives strong retail performance through strategic marketing, wide distribution, and a deep understanding of genre audiences.

Media Contact

Meg Harris

The INKfluence

Press@theinkfluence.com

https://theinkfluence.com/

SOURCE: INK Games Publishing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/the-inkfluencetm-and-penelope-douglas-announce-kickstarter-campaign-for-specia-1174764