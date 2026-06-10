Regenerative Medical Technology Group: RMTG Surges 93% in Revenue, 87% in Gross Profit and 70% in Operating Income for Q1 2026 vs Q1 2025

Strong Start to 2026 With Record Revenue, Expanding Margins, Growth in Operating Profits and Accelerating Training and Product Supply Sales

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "RMTG") (OTC PINK:RMTG), a regenerative medicine company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Stem Cells Group, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026), for the period ended March 31, 2026. The results reflect continued strong revenue and gross profit growth, driven by rapid expansion in physician training and product supply sales, a growing base of recurring Turnkey membership revenue, and a global clinic network spanning more than 30 countries. The Company also reported positive operating income of $229,783 for the quarter.

Strong Start to 2026 With Record Revenue and Expanding Margins

Financial Highlights

Revenue Growth: For the three months ended March 31, 2026, RMTG reported revenue of $2,639,353, representing a 93% increase compared to $1,364,341 in the prior-year period.

Training Revenue Growth (ISSCA): Revenue from physician training and education, generated through the Company's ISSCA (International Society for Stem Cell Application) division, increased 433% year over year to $772,005, driven by strong demand for ISSCA programs and the Company's expanding Turnkey membership model.

Product Supplies Revenue Growth (Cellgenic): Revenue from product supplies, produced and distributed through the Company's Cellgenic biologics operation, increased 102% year over year to $1,267,076, supported by the exclusive-supply relationships embedded in the Turnkey membership program.

Patient Procedures Revenue (Cellular Institute): Revenue from patient procedures, delivered through the Company's Cellular Institute (CHI), totaled $600,273 for the quarter, consistent with $592,765 in the same period of the prior year.

Gross Profit Growth: Gross profit reached $1,766,491 for the quarter, an increase of 87% compared to $943,894 in the same period of the prior year.

Operating Income: The Company achieved operating income of $229,783 for the quarter, an increase of 70% compared to $134,960 in the prior-year period

Balance Sheet: RMTG ended the quarter with approximately $1 million in cash on hand.

Revenue by line of business (for the three months ended March 31):

Line of business Q1 2026 Q1 2025 % Change Training (ISSCA) $ 772,005 $ 144,920 +433 % Product supplies (Cellgenic) $ 1,267,076 $ 626,656 +102 % Patient procedures (Cellular Institute) $ 600,273 $ 592,765 +1 % Total revenue $ 2,639,353 $ 1,364,341 +93 %

Financial figures presented herein are unaudited and should be read in conjunction with the Company's filings on www.sec.gov.

Operational and Strategic Updates

The Company's 93% year-over-year revenue growth was led by its highest-value lines of business. Training revenue, generated through its ISSCA division, grew 433%, while product supplies revenue, produced and distributed through Cellgenic, grew 102% - reflecting both rising demand for ISSCA's physician education programs and the increasing pull-through of Cellgenic product sales generated by the Company's Turnkey membership model. Patient procedure revenue, delivered through the Company's Cellular Institute (CHI), remained consistent year over year.

Under the Turnkey exclusive membership program, new members pay an upfront fee in exchange for turnkey assistance in establishing a regenerative medicine clinic in their territory, along with continuous training and support. Members are contractually bound to purchase their supplies exclusively from RMTG, creating a recurring revenue stream that grows with each onboarded member. The Company intends to continue increasing its rate of member onboarding.

RMTG continued to leverage its global footprint during the quarter, operating a network of clinics carrying its banner across more than 30 countries through Global Stem Cells Group and its ISSCA education division - an established, worldwide network that the Company believes is difficult for competitors to replicate and that provides a ready channel for continued growth.

"We are extremely pleased with this quarter's performance. Nearly doubling our revenue year over year, while expanding gross profit and growing operating income, demonstrates that our integrated model works and that it scales," said David Christensen, CEO and President of RMTG. "We expect to see continued revenue growth across our lines of business as we onboard new Turnkey members, expand our global network, and advance our digital ecosystem, including the recently launched ISSCA Mobile App and the planned ISSCA AI platform. We are excited about the momentum heading through the remainder of 2026 and about what it means for our shareholders."

Outlook

The Company anticipates continued expansion across its core lines of business - physician training and education, product supplies, and patient procedures - supported by growing demand for regenerative and longevity medicine worldwide. Management believes that the combination of rapid revenue growth, expanding gross profit, sustained operating profitability, and a recurring-revenue Turnkey membership base positions RMTG to continue building long-term value for shareholders.

The Company expects to provide additional updates on its growth initiatives and operating performance in subsequent releases and encourages investors and interested parties to review the Company's filings at www.sec.gov.

About Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc.

Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. ($RMTG) is a regenerative medicine company offering diverse products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Global Stem Cells Group. The Company operates a global network of clinics carrying its banner across more than 30 countries, distributes stem cells and other regenerative cell lines and equipment internationally, and specializes in the education and training of physicians in regenerative medicine through its ISSCA division. The Company's mission is to enable physicians to make the benefits of regenerative medicine a reality for patients around the world. For more information on Global Stem Cells Group, please visit www.stemcellsgroup.com.

Cautionary Disclosure About Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this publication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities of Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. (the "Company"). This publication contains forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and may involve subjective judgment and analysis, including statements regarding future revenues, profitability, gross profit, recurring revenue from Turnkey memberships, member onboarding, network expansion, and the development and integration of the Company's digital and ISSCA AI initiatives. As such, there are no assurances whatsoever that the Company will meet its expectations with respect to its future revenues, sales volume, profitability, operating income, member onboarding, or network expansion. The information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable; however, the Company makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to its accuracy or completeness. The financial figures presented herein are unaudited. The Company has no obligation to provide the recipient with additional updated information. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Some information in this document constitutes forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements. The words "plan," "forecast," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "should," "believe," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve, and are subject to, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements to differ from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

Certain Illustrative Financial Information

Certain financial information presented in this release, including year-over-year comparisons and revenue by line of business, is derived from the Company's unaudited internal records for the period ended March 31, 2026. This information was prepared internally by the Company's management and was not prepared with a view toward compliance with the published guidelines of the SEC or the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants for the preparation and presentation of financial forecasts. Neither the Company's independent auditors, nor any other independent accountants, have compiled, examined, or performed any procedures with respect to this information, nor have they expressed any opinion or any other form of assurance with respect to it. This information should be read together with the Company's historical financial statements, which may be accessed at www.sec.gov. Actual results, including audited results, may vary, and such variations may be material.

###

Contact:

David Christensen, CEO and President

Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc.

investor.relations@regenmedtechgroup.com | (800) 956-3935

SOURCE: Regenerative Medical Technology Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/rmtg-surges-93-in-revenue-87-in-gross-profit-and-70-in-operating-income-for-q1-2026-vs-q1-20-1174919