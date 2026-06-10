iAsk AI: iAsk Surpasses 750 Million Searches as Demand for AI-Powered Answers Accelerates

iAsk.ai (Ask AI) surpassed 750 million searches, with over 1.5 million searches processed daily as students and researchers drive the platform's fastest-growing segment in the United States. Ask AI is projecting one billion searches before the end of 2026, a sign that demand for AI-powered, direct answers is accelerating fast.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Search behavior is changing fast and iAsk AI (an AI Search Inc. company) just hit a milestone that proves it.

The iAsk AI search platform confirmed this week that users have now conducted more than 750 million searches on the platform, with growth concentrated heavily in the United States. Based on current growth trends, the company projects it will cross one billion searches before the end of 2026.

Students make up the platform's largest user segment and its top search categories are all education-related, with coding questions ranking near the top. According to iAsk AI, nearly 56% of users ask more than one question per session.

"We hear consistently from students and researchers that they want faster access to direct answers," said Dominik Mazur, CEO and co-founder of iAsk.ai. "That feedback has shaped how we continue to build the platform."

iAsk AI uses transformer neural networks alongside live web access to return answers drawn from current, cited sources. The platform recently introduced unlimited follow-up questions, allowing users to continue exploring any topic within a single session.

"Our growth has been primarily driven by organic methods," said Mazur. "We attribute most of that to users finding the platform useful and sharing it with others."

With 750 million searches logged, iAsk AI continues to invest in answer accuracy and an expanding set of productivity features for its growing user base.

For more information, visit iAsk.ai.

Media Contact

Phillip DeRenzo

Head of Marketing at iAsk

phillip@iask.ai

(412) 282-3575

SOURCE: iAsk AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/iask-surpasses-750-million-searches-as-demand-for-ai-powered-answers-accelerat-1174329