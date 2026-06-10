Genomate Health: Many Cancer Patients Leave Treatment Options on the Table - You Don't Have To

Thousands of cancer patients have untapped treatment options in their genomic data. Now they can find them. Available in 12 states, expanding nationwide.

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / A cancer diagnosis can hinge on a single decision: whether your treatment plan is matched to the specific biology driving your tumor. Genomate Health today launched its physician-led, AI-powered second opinion service, available via telehealth and eligible for HSA/FSA reimbursement. Genomate's AI builds a personalized model of each patient's tumor, informing medical experts of optimal treatment options, so that patients never have to wonder whether something important was missed.

For patients facing critical treatment decisions, the cost of missing information can be life-altering. Many oncologists have limited time to review complex genomic reports before appointments and often work with incomplete molecular information. Patients can walk out of an appointment without fully understanding their options or without knowing that better options exist. In cancer care, that gap can matter enormously.

"More patients are having their cancers genetically tested, and more targeted therapies are available than ever before, yet only around 7% of cancer patients see benefit from precision oncology today. Improving this requires a more complete analysis of the genetic complexity of each patient's disease, and to better translate this molecular data into actionable treatment insights," said Nabil Hafez, CEO of Genomate Health.

New findings presented at ASCO 2026 help explain the scale of that problem. In a Genomate Health analysis of the MSK_CHORD dataset , most tumors harbored an average of 5 distinct genetic changes, not a single mutation, yet most patients who could have benefited from a targeted therapy matched to those changes never received one. These findings show a significant and persistent gap between what genomic testing makes possible and what patients actually get.

Genomate Health's Second Opinion service was built to close this gap.

Genomate, the computational reasoning platform that powers the service, analyzes your tumor's full genetic picture in depth and breadth that no clinician can manually assess. A multidisciplinary team of genomic experts and board-certified oncologists then reviews those findings for you and your care team, so nothing gets missed.

"I've spent decades studying why some cancer treatments work, and others don't. The answer is almost always hidden in the molecular data," said Istvan Petak, MD, PhD, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Genomate Health. "We've built Genomate to do something that simply wasn't possible before: systematically evaluate every mutation a patient has, every interaction between those mutations and every potential treatment, so that nothing is overlooked. Our goal is to put that capability in the hands of every oncologist and every patient, wherever they are in the world. Every cancer patient deserves that depth of analysis. With this second opinion service, that's no longer out of reach."

How the service works

Patients share their medical records and genomic test results through a secure online portal. Genomate examines how genetic changes in a tumor interact across biological pathways, including signals that might indicate resistance to certain treatments. A multidisciplinary team of molecular genetics counselors and board-certified oncologists reviews those findings. An oncologist then meets with the patient one-on-one via telehealth to walk through what the analysis found. Every patient receives a written report they can keep and share, covering which treatment options the analysis supports, the clinical reasoning behind those recommendations, notes on areas of uncertainty, and links to the supporting medical literature.

Availability

The service is currently available in Texas, Georgia, Missouri, California, Florida, Arizona, Mississippi, Kentucky, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Washington, with more states coming soon. It is eligible for HSA/FSA reimbursement and supports patients with solid tumors who have completed NGS testing covering at least 50 cancer-related genes. Check eligibility in under 30 seconds at genomate.health/services/second-opinion .

About Genomate Health

Genomate Health is a precision medicine company developing a novel computational infrastructure for precision oncology, grounded in over 20 years of molecular oncology research. Its technology, Genomate, has been validated in multiple studies , with tumor response and clinical outcome data published in major peer-reviewed journals and forums, including Nature NPJ Precision Oncology, ASCO, AACR, and ESMO. Genomate Health is certified to ISO 13485 and ISO 27001 standards, is a founding member of CancerX, and a Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate graduate. Genomate has been awarded by the ASCO Breakthrough Innovations in Oncology Conference and has won the prestigious Future Unicorn Award of DIGITALEUROPE. Learn more at genomate.health .

Contact Information

Alina Luchian

Head of Marketing & Brand, Genomate Health Inc.

alina.luchian@genomate.health

SOURCE: Genomate Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/many-cancer-patients-leave-treatment-options-on-the-table-you-dont-ha-1174450