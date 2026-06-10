Zoe Financial Expands Wealth Platform to Multi-Custodian Model With Addition of Schwab

In Partnership With Zoe, RIAs Can Now Serve Clients Across Both Schwab and Apex While Accessing the Full Suite of Zoe's Investment and Operational Capabilities

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Zoe Financial , an end-to-end wealth management platform helping registered investment advisers (RIAs) grow more efficiently and deliver personalized investment solutions to their clients, today announced that its platform is expanding to a multi-custodian model. Charles Schwab joins Apex as an available custodian on the Zoe Wealth Platform, expanding the flexibility RIAs and their clients have in how assets are held and traded.

"Advisors and their clients value flexibility, and they've told us they want more custodial choice as they grow their firms," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, Founder & CEO of Zoe Financial. "Becoming a multi-custodian platform is a direct response to that feedback. We're giving RIAs the ability to serve clients where they are while running their business through a single, integrated platform."

Since the launch of the Zoe Wealth Platform, Apex has served as Zoe's custodial partner, helping advisors deliver a modern and efficient investment experience. With the addition of Schwab, RIAs can now onboard, manage, and trade client accounts at either custodian while leveraging Zoe's portfolio management, automated rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, direct indexing, and reporting capabilities. Advisors also benefit from advanced features such as household rebalancing and tax budgeting, helping them deliver personalized investment experiences without adding operational complexity.

"RIAs are building more sophisticated businesses than ever, and they need partners that give them flexibility and scale. Zoe's addition of Schwab as a custodial option does exactly that," said Jon Beatty, Head of Advisor Services, Charles Schwab.

Advisors can access the same workflows and investment capabilities across both custodians, allowing firms to manage client relationships through a consistent operating experience regardless of where assets are held.

"The Zoe Wealth Platform was built to help advisors operate more efficiently and scale with confidence," said Rajesh Gaur, CFA, VP of Investment Solutions at Zoe Financial. "Advisors now have more choice in how they serve clients without sacrificing the simplicity and efficiency advisors rely on."

For more information, connect with Zoe .

About Zoe Financial

Zoe is a wealth platform with the mission to help grow and protect clients' wealth. In addition to its referral program, Zoe's platform brings account opening, funding, automated rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, direct indexing, and commission-free fractional trading into one cohesive advisory experience. Learn more at https://zoefinancial.com/ .

Disclosures:

Zoe Financial, Inc. ("Zoe Financial") is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Zoe Financial provides investment advisory services and access to independent registered investment advisers through its platform. Learn more about Zoe Financial on the SEC's Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website. The information provided by Zoe Financial is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice or as an offer to buy or sell any security. All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. The information in the visuals are for illustrative purposes only, and doesn't represent an actual user's account, balance, or return. Zoe Financial does not provide tax or legal advice.

Brokerage services are provided by Zoe Securities LLC member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc. (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Learn more about Zoe Securities on FINRA's BrokerCheck website.

Zoe Financial provides technology and operational support to registered investment advisers and does not provide investment advice. Under Zoe's Private Labeling program, advisory firms remain solely responsible for all advisory services, client relationships, and regulatory obligations. Client service interactions may be handled by Zoe's team under the firm's brand for administrative purposes only.

Jon Beatty is Head of Advisor Services at Charles Schwab. Mr. Beatty is not a Zoe Financial client. Charles Schwab is a custodial partner of Zoe Financial under a commercial arrangement; Schwab benefits from custodial assets routed through the Zoe Wealth Platform. This commercial relationship creates a material conflict of interest in connection with Mr. Beatty's statement.

Tax-loss harvesting, direct indexing, and tax budgeting capabilities are subject to applicable risks. Benefits depend on individual client circumstances and market conditions and are not guaranteed. Direct indexing seeks to approximate a stated index but may deviate. Zoe Financial does not provide tax advice; clients and advisors should consult qualified tax professionals.

CONTACT:

Carolina Padilla

press@zoefin.com



SOURCE: Zoe Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/zoe-financial-expands-wealth-platform-to-multi-custodian-model-with-1174884