Stratus Global Holdings Berhad: Stratus Global Marks Key IPO Milestone with Signing of the Underwriting Agreement

PENANG, MY / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Stratus Global Holdings Berhad ("Stratus Global" or the "Company"), a semiconductor AMHS solutions specialist, has entered into an underwriting agreement with UOB Kay Hian (M) Sdn Bhd (formerly known as UOB Kay Hian Securities (M) Sdn Bhd) ("UOBKH") in conjunction with its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") and listing on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities"). UOBKH is the Principal Adviser, Underwriter and Placement Agent for the IPO.

(From Left to Right) Mr. Fazrin Azwar Bin Md. Nor, Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Stratus Global Holdings Berhad; Mr. Ryo Narisawa, Executive Director and CEO of Stratus Global Holdings Berhad; Mr. David Lim, Chief Executive Officer of UOB Kay Hian (M) Sdn Bhd; Mr. Tan Meng Kim, Managing Director, Capital Markets of UOB Kay Hian (M) Sdn Bhd

Stratus Global and its subsidiaries ("Stratus Global Group") are principally involved in the provision of AMHS solutions catered towards companies operating within the semiconductor industry, specialising in automating the transfer and storage of critical materials (such as silicon wafers and related components) within cleanroom or other controlled environments. Established in 1998, Stratus Global Group delivers end-to-end AMHS solutions, encompassing design, fabrication, installation and commissioning, to support semiconductor companies to enhance throughput, reduce production downtime and improve manufacturing precision. Its AMHS solutions are designed to support highly complex semiconductor manufacturing facilities, where precision, reliability and contamination control are crucial to semiconductor production processes. Stratus Global Group's growing customer base primarily comprises multinational semiconductor companies with operations in Malaysia, as well as semiconductor manufacturers across Asia, Europe and North America, reflecting the Group's strong international presence and established position within the global semiconductor supply chain.

According to the prospectus exposure, the IPO comprises a public issue of 356,250,000 new ordinary shares ("IPO Shares"), representing 28.50% of the enlarged issued share capital of Stratus Global. The IPO Shares will be allocated in the following manner:

25,000,000 IPO Shares made available for application by the Malaysian public through a balloting process, of which 12,500,000 IPO Shares will be set aside for Bumiputera investors, which include individuals, companies, societies, co-operatives and institutions;

30,000,000 IPO Shares reserved for application by eligible Directors and employees of the Group as well as persons who have contributed to the success of the Group (" Pink Form Allocation ");

145,000,000 IPO Shares by way of private placement to identified institutional and/or selected investors; and

156,250,000 IPO Shares by way of private placement to identified Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, Malaysia ("MITI").

Pursuant to the underwriting agreement, UOBKH will underwrite a total of 55,000,000 IPO Shares, comprising 25,000,000 IPO Shares under the Malaysian public portion and 30,000,000 IPO Shares under the Pink Form Allocation. A key feature of the IPO is that it does not involve any offer for sale by existing shareholders, with the IPO structured to raise growth capital for Stratus Global Group's business expansion plans.

The proceeds from the IPO are intended to be utilised for the Company's business expansion initiatives, comprising the expansion of its facility, overseas business expansion and R&D expenditure, as well as working capital requirements and estimated listing expenses.

As part of its expansion plan, Stratus Global intends to establish a new manufacturing facility in Penang, with a built-up area of at least 170,000 sq ft, to support higher production volumes and enhance its ability to execute multiple AMHS projects concurrently.

In addition, Stratus Global plans to expand its overseas presence through the establishment of sales and engineering support offices in strategic semiconductor markets, including Japan, Taiwan, Germany and the United States of America. These offices are expected to strengthen customer engagement, improve responsiveness and support the delivery of localised engineering support in these key markets.

Mr. Ryo Narisawa, Executive Director / Chief Executive Officer of Stratus Global, said, "The signing of the underwriting agreement marks a key milestone for Stratus Global as we progress closer towards our listing on the Main Market of Bursa Securities. Over the years, we have built a strong track record and reputation in delivering cleanroom AMHS solutions for the semiconductor industry. Building on this foundation, our IPO will support the next phase of our Group's expansion, as we strengthen our execution capacity through facility expansion, enhance our R&D capabilities and grow our overseas market presence to better serve customers across key global semiconductor hubs."

He added, "As semiconductor manufacturers continue to focus on reducing human error, optimising cleanroom space utilisation and managing rising labour costs through automation, we believe Stratus Global is well-positioned to capture long-term opportunities within the semiconductor automation value chain. Our focus remains on delivering reliable AMHS solutions, deepening customer relationships, strengthening our reputation and establish track record among stakeholders, and scaling our operational capabilities to support long-term sustainable growth."

Mr. David Lim, Chief Executive Officer of UOBKH added, "Stratus Global Group has built a strong position in a highly specialised segment of the semiconductor production lifecycle, supported by its end-to-end capabilities in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of cleanroom AMHS solutions. We are pleased to be part of Stratus Global's IPO journey as the Group accelerates its business expansion and advances into its next phase of growth as a public-listed company."

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ABOUT STRATUS GLOBAL HOLDINGS BERHAD

Stratus Global Holdings Berhad ("Stratus Global" or the "Company") is a Penang-based factory automation solutions provider specialising in cleanroom automated material handling system ("AMHS") solutions for the semiconductor industry. Stratus Global provides end-to-end AMHS solutions encompassing the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of AMHS, with a solutions portfolio comprising conveyor-based AMHS, hybrid AMHS and automated storage and retrieval systems ("ASRS"), supported by its proprietary transport control software. Established since 1998, Stratus Global has built a 28-year operating track record in the AMHS segment, serving primarily multinational semiconductor companies with operations in Malaysia as well as semiconductor manufacturers overseas. The Company served customers across 11 countries in Asia, Europe and North America. Moving forward, Stratus Global is focused on expanding its execution capacity, strengthening its R&D and engineering capabilities, and growing its overseas presence across key semiconductor markets.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn Bhd on behalf of Stratus Global Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Renee Toh

Email: r.toh@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Stratus Global Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/stratus-global-marks-key-ipo-milestone-with-signing-of-the-underwritin-1174941