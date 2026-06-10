Pulsar Launches Saga, The First Autonomous Research Agent for Social Intelligence

An agent on the live data. Not a chat window over a dashboard.

"For fifteen years our category sold the dashboard. Saga ships the story." - Francesco D'Orazio, Founder & CEO, Pulsar

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Pulsar today launched Saga, the first Autonomous Research Agent for Social Intelligence - a new category of AI that runs continuously on a team's data lake and pushes finished research to them, rather than waiting to be asked.

Most insights, marketing and comms teams spend much of their week describing data rather than interpreting it. Briefed once, the way a team would brief a researcher, Saga stays on the job - watching, comparing, escalating what matters - and delivers finished work on its own clock. It frees teams to focus on interpretation, decision-making and strategy. It never clocks out.

Saga responds to a brief the way a senior researcher would, carrying out the full span of work a social intelligence team owns: recurring brand health and reputation pulses delivered before Monday standup, multi-market analyses run on one methodology, early-warning crisis scans, pitch audits, competitive and cultural scans, creator vetting, earned-media valuation. It shifts autonomously into crisis mode when something breaks.

Not an AI copilot

Saga is not an AI copilot. Every other vendor in social intelligence now ships one: a chat window on a dashboard that narrates what's on screen, forgets once the session closes, and falls idle when no one is asking. Where a copilot has a chat window, Saga has a job, and it never clocks out.

Saga operates directly on the data lake, not a pre-aggregated dashboard. It runs novel clustering, custom embeddings, and multi-step statistical work no dashboard can pre-define - across fifteen years of permissioned, audience-grade data and the widest source set in the category. And it captures a team's methodology as named, versioned, owned prompt libraries that survive staff turnover and scale across new hires.

"For fifteen years, our category has sold teams the data and the tools to interrogate it. The story, the meaning - that was always the analyst's job. Saga is the first product we've built that ships the story itself. We named her after the Norse goddess of storytelling. The name should signal what's changing," said Francesco D'Orazio, Founder & CEO of Pulsar.

Availability

Saga is currently in private beta with a group of Pulsar customers. Interested teams can request a trial at this page or, for Pulsar clients, through their Account Manager.

Pulsar is the AI audience intelligence platform powering real-time, data-driven decisions in marketing, comms and insights functions at global enterprises, governments and agency groups. Trusted by over 1,000 brands, Pulsar combines fifteen years of permissioned, audience-grade data with proprietary ontologies across social listening, audience intelligence, brand and reputation intelligence, competitive intelligence and narrative detection. Learn more at pulsarplatform.com

Contact:

Davide Berretta

VP Brand & Content Marketing, Pulsar

davide.berretta@pulsarplatform.com

SOURCE: Pulsar

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/pulsar-launches-saga-the-first-autonomous-research-agent-for-soci-1174934