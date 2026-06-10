RuffleButts, Inc.: RuffleButts + RuggedButts Introduces New Care Bears Collaboration Full of Color, Comfort & Fun

The new collection combines iconic Care Bears nostalgia with RuffleButts' signature designs across swimwear, pajamas, and everyday kids apparel.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / RuffleButts + RuggedButts has officially launched Care Bears by RuffleButts, an exciting new collaboration that brings together two beloved brands in a collection full of color, comfort, and fun. Inspired by the the whimsical heartwarming world of Care-A-Lot, home to the beloved Care Bears from Cloudco Entertainment, the collection combines iconic characters with RuffleButts' signature prints and thoughtfully designed children's styles.

The collection includes a variety of UPF 50+ swimwear styles designed for safe fun in the sun, soft bamboo-viscose pajamas perfect for all-day & night comfort, and adorable everyday apparel styles for babies and kids. Featuring bright rainbow details, cheerful graphics, and recognizable Care Bears characters, the collection captures the spirit of positivity and happiness that both brands are known for.

Designed for families who love playful fashion and nostalgic favorites, the Care Bears by RuffleButts collection offers versatile styles that work for everything from vacations and bedtime routines to everyday wear. Each piece was thoughtfully crafted to combine comfort, durability, and standout design while celebrating the timeless appeal of Care Bears.

The Care Bears by RuffleButts collection is available exclusively at RuffleButts.com.

About RuffleButts + RuggedButts

RuffleButts + RuggedButts is a digitally native premium children's apparel company founded in 2007 with a ruffle bloomer that has now grown to a full assortment of premium children's apparel. Known for lasting quality, playful prints, and family-matching collections for life's special moments, RuffleButts has quickly grown to annual revenue exceeding $50M. Our products can be found online at Rufflebutts.com, Ruggedbutts.com, Amazon, select premium retailers such as Nordstrom, and hundreds of specialty retail locations around the globe. RuffleButts has been a Summit Park holding since 2020.

About Cloudco Entertainment

Cloudco Entertainment, a portfolio company of IVEST Consumer Partners, is a family and children's entertainment, consumer products, and brand management company, and the owner of iconic lifestyle brands such as Care Bears, Holly Hobbie, Madballs, and Twisted Whiskers. Cloudco creates, develops, and produces multi-platform entertainment franchises, along with a wide range of consumer products and experiences.

About Care Bears

Introduced in 1982 through consumer products, greeting cards, and later a series of television shows and films, Care Bears remains one of the most beloved lifestyle properties in the world. The Care Bears first appeared on television in 1983, followed by a long-running animated series and The Care Bears Movie trilogy in 1985. Care Bears & Cousins, a Netflix original CGI-animated series, launched in fall 2015. In 2019, the brand introduced a refreshed look and mission with Care Bears: Unlock the Magic, a 50-episode series on HBO Max in the U.S. and other territories, with new specials available globally on Netflix. Celebrating nearly 45 years of global impact, Care Bears thrives as a multi-generational brand with strong retail momentum and a loyal fan base.

Website: CareBears.com

YouTube: YouTube.com/CareBears

Facebook: Facebook.com/CareBears

Instagram: Instagram.com/CareBears

TikTok: Tiktok.com/@carebearsofficial

Contact Information:

Scott Adams

VP of Marketing

sadams@rufflebutts.com

(704) 825-8811

SOURCE: RuffleButts, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rufflebutts-ruggedbutts-introduces-new-care-bearstm-collaboratio-1173876