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ACCESS Newswire
10.06.2026 12:00 Uhr
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Auquan Announces Global Innovation Roadshow at SuperReturn International

The AI operating layer for aspirational funds and firms kicks off roadshow to drive the next phase of platform development and AI strategy

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Auquan, the AI platform for institutional finance, today announced its global innovation roadshow, a quarter-long listening tour with global funds and firms to shape the company's next phase of product strategy and development.

Over the next quarter, Auquan will work alongside the largest funds, banks, and consultancies to build powerful, scalable workflows that aim to fully automate the mundane tasks holding teams back from moving at the breakneck pace of today's markets.

"Most AI tools are built for everyone, which means they're optimized for no one," said Chandini Jain, CEO and co-founder of Auquan. "I spent years on the desk. Your edge comes from your inimitable approach. Investment professionals are staring down a future where AI is fully embedded within teams and owning work. If that AI is a one-size-fits-all solution, we're seeing an entire elite industry agreeing to be mediocre."

Auquan meaningfully improves time-to-value across workflows like risk reporting and due diligence. ESG teams, for example, can produce screens in hours rather than days and proactively monitor portfolios from a single interactive dashboard.

The expanded platform, available to select customers this summer, can ingest a wider variety of data inputs, produce screening and reporting products in just minutes, and power workflows that free up entire deal teams to refocus on the strategic activities that increase fund output.

Over the coming months, Auquan will host a series of working and innovation leadership sessions to understand where AI delivers the most value and how the platform can better reflect the way firms think and operate.

"This effort is as much about product development as it is about deployment and adoption," continued Jain. "Software built without its users is merely guesswork."

The Global Innovation Roadshow begins this week at SuperReturn International Berlin, where Auquan's commercial executive team will preview the platform for select customers and partners.

To learn more about partnership and pilot opportunities, reach out to sales@auquan.com.

About Auquan
Auquan is the agentic operating layer for the world's largest funds, banks, and consultancies, and replicates the processes, quality, and output of experienced analysts. Unlike generic AI tools, Auquan is configured to each firm's asset classes, analytical frameworks, risk tolerances, and institutional memory, delivering auditable, decision-ready output quickly and accurately.

Company Contact
Sarah Schultz
sarah.schultz@auquan.com

SOURCE: Auquan



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/auquan-announces-global-innovation-roadshow-at-superreturn-internati-1174413

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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