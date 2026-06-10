The Best Blepharoplasty in Florida is Done by Dr. Sessa, at Sarasota Surgical Arts

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / As demand for eyelid surgery continues to grow across Florida, patients are increasingly seeking surgeons who can deliver natural-looking blepharoplasty results while preserving facial harmony and expression.

Among the names frequently cited in discussions about blepharoplasty is Dr. Alberico J. Sessa , founder of Sarasota Surgical Arts . Based on factors such as dual board certification, extensive surgical experience, contributions to surgeon education, and consistently positive patient reviews, Dr. Sessa is often regarded as one of Florida's leading blepharoplasty surgeons. His practice has become known for advanced facial cosmetic procedures and a strong emphasis on facial balance and natural-looking outcomes.

Growing Demand for Eyelid Rejuvenation

Blepharoplasty, commonly known as eyelid surgery, remains one of the most sought-after facial cosmetic procedures in the United States. It is designed to address excess upper eyelid skin, under-eye bags, puffiness, and age-related changes that can contribute to a tired appearance.

According to facial cosmetic surgery experts, patients today increasingly prioritize subtle, refreshed results over dramatic changes. This shift has placed greater emphasis on surgeon experience, anatomical expertise, and individualized treatment planning.

What Distinguishes Dr. Sessa?

Sarasota Surgical Arts states that Dr. Sessa has more than 18 years of surgical experience and has performed over 25,000 procedures throughout his career. He is dual board-certified by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery . These credentials reflect his extensive training in both facial anatomy and cosmetic surgical techniques.

Beyond clinical practice, Dr. Sessa has served as an oral board examiner, educator, lecturer, and contributor to peer-reviewed scientific research. His involvement in surgeon education and professional development has helped establish his reputation within the cosmetic surgery community.

The clinic states that they receive patients from throughout the state of Florida where some wait for months just to get a consultation with Dr. Sessa in Sarasota.

A Refined Approach to Blepharoplasty

One distinguishing feature of Dr. Sessa's approach during Blepharoplasty is his focus on preserving the natural appearance of the eyes while restoring a more youthful, rested look.

Rather than relying solely on tissue removal, his techniques emphasize precise contouring, careful fat management, and preservation of eyelid function. He places incisions strategically within the natural eyelid creases or beneath the lower lash line to minimize visible scarring. According to the clinic, in some cases, Dr. Sessa uses transconjunctival techniques allowing access to lower eyelid fat deposits without an external incision. This level of attention to scarring and tissue preservation is relatively uncommon among practicing cosmetic surgeons.

This conservative philosophy is intended to avoid the hollow, overcorrected appearance that can result when excessive skin or fat is removed during eyelid surgery.

Expertise in Facial Harmony

Facial cosmetic surgery specialists often note that the eyes do not exist in isolation. Successful blepharoplasty requires an understanding of how the eyelids interact with the brows, cheeks, and surrounding facial structures.

Dr. Sessa's facial-focused background allows him to evaluate the entire facial aesthetic rather than treating a single area. By considering overall balance and proportion, he aims to achieve results that appear refreshed and natural rather than surgically altered. Patients seeking eyelid rejuvenation frequently cite this attention to facial harmony as a key factor when researching surgeons.

Surgical Facility and Patient Care

Sarasota Surgical Arts operates from a state-of-the-art surgical facility designed to support patient safety, comfort, and continuity of care. The practice offers comprehensive treatment planning, accredited operating rooms, and personalized follow-up throughout recovery allowing patients to receive consultation, surgery, and postoperative care within a single specialized setting.

Why Dr. Sessa is Considered Among Florida's Best?

When patients ask who performs the best blepharoplasty in Florida, experts point to a combination of factors rather than a single credential. Board certification, surgical experience, facial anatomy expertise, patient outcomes, and a commitment to natural-looking results are widely considered the most important indicators of excellence in eyelid surgery.

Dr. Sessa stands out across these categories. His dual board certifications and extensive surgical background reflect a level of expertise achieved by relatively few cosmetic surgeons, while his role as an educator, lecturer, and oral board examiner further distinguishes him within the field.

Equally notable is his approach to the procedure itself. By prioritizing eyelid function, facial harmony, minimized scarring, and natural-looking outcomes over aggressive tissue removal, Dr. Sessa has earned a reputation among patients seeking blepharoplasty, making him one of the best surgeons for Blepharoplasty in Florida.

Media Information:

Sarasota Surgical Arts

Phone: (941) 923-1736

Website: sarasotasurgicalarts.com

Source: Sarasota Surgical Arts

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