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ACCESS Newswire
10.06.2026 12:00 Uhr
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AbTherx, Inc: AbTherx Expands Platform and Leadership Team to Unlock Antibody Discovery for Multispecifics, Enzymes, GPCRs, and Ion Channels

Expanding platform with next-generation VHH, lambda common light chain, and specialized long-CDR3 technologies

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / AbTherx, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company focused on accelerating the discovery of next-generation antibody therapeutics, today announced an expansion of its proprietary Atlas Mouse technologies and leadership team as it sharpens of its discovery lens towards multispecifics and previously undruggable targets. The company is powering this new phase of growth with an expanded common light chain technology portfolio, a novel VHH single-domain antibody technology, and the appointment of industry veteran John "Lippy" Lippincott, Ph.D., as Chief Strategy Officer, purpose-building its platform to address the industry's most challenging antibody discovery and engineering bottlenecks.

Dr. Lippincott joins an elite, highly experienced research leadership team at AbTherx that includes Peter Brams, Ph.D., Dan Rohrer, Ph.D., and Viktoriya Dubrovskaya, Ph.D. This foundational team brings an established synergy, having previously achieved antibody discovery breakthroughs on notoriously challenging drug targets such as GPCRs and extracellular enzymes. In his new role as Chief Strategy Officer, Dr. Lippincott will contribute to research strategy, biopharma partnerships, and the scaling of AbTherx's rapidly growing platform.

"AbTherx was founded to push the boundaries of what is possible in antibody therapeutics, and today's dual announcement of our platform expansion and leadership growth marks an exciting moment for the company," said Peter Brams, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of AbTherx. "Dr. Lippincott's complementary experience in building, validating, and implementing several transgenic technologies and his successful track record across over 300 antibody discovery programs firmly establishes our position as leaders in therapeutic antibody discovery for previously intractable targets and higher-order multispecifics."

As drug discovery pivots toward complex, multi-targeted therapeutics, particularly trispecifics and higher-order structures, the industry urgently requires platforms that can efficiently generate developable, native IgG-like formats while simultaneously eliminating chain mispairing and safeguarding Freedom to Operate (FTO). AbTherx continues to build its technology suite to address these industry needs, with two major additions:

  • Human VHH Transgenic Models: AbTherx is launching its first human VHH transgenic models and advancing a pipeline of next-generation models. Built upon a foundation of wildtype and modified scaffolds, these models are designed to deliver superior developability and broader sequence diversity. By pairing this architecture with AbTherx's proprietary Full Human Diversity and Long CDR3 technologies, the platform will deliver fully human single-domain antibodies in two configurations, standard and long CDR3s. Ultimately, these optimized single-domain antibodies will serve as building blocks for advanced multispecifics, cell therapies, and other complex modalities.

  • Expanded Common Light Chain Technologies: The company has expanded its proprietary Binary Fixed Light Chain technology to include lambda light chains, with an additional option for rapidly incorporating alternate light chains modularly. The common light chain approach remains one of the most streamlined and validated strategies for circumventing the light chain pairing problem, especially for trispecifics and other higher-order multispecifics.

AbTherx remains dedicated to pioneering innovations that unlock challenging targets and advanced multispecifics. By anchoring every technology on a foundation of clean, unencumbered FTO, AbTherx provides a derisked and efficient path from discovery to the clinic.

"Joining AbTherx at this pivotal moment is an incredible opportunity. The team's early traction with our multispecifics platform and its ability to discover high-quality antibodies against challenging targets like GPCRs highlight the strength of these innovative and rapidly expanding technologies," said Lippy Lippincott, Chief Strategy Officer of AbTherx. "I am excited to work alongside this elite research team, which brings deep specialized hands-on expertise in discovering novel antibody therapeutics in monoclonal and multispecific formats against complex targets such as GPCRs and ion channels."

About AbTherx

AbTherx is a biotechnology company advancing the next generation of antibody therapeutics. By leveraging its proprietary Atlas Mice transgenic technologies, the company enables the rapid identification of highly diverse, high-quality, and developable therapeutic candidates for the industry's most challenging drug targets. Built on the deep experience of an industry-leading scientific team, the AbTherx platform empowers drug developers to reliably deliver innovative medicines to unlock difficult targets with speed and efficiency. For more information, please visit www.abtherx.com.

Media Contact

Stacey Borders
stacey@abtherx.com

SOURCE: AbTherx, Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/abtherx-expands-platform-and-leadership-team-to-unlock-antibody-discovery-for-multisp-1174927

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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