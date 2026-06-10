Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI): ITRI Advances Taiwan-Europe 6G Collaboration at EuCNC & 6G Summit

HSINCHU, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2026 EuCNC & 6G Summit, the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) strengthened Taiwan's engagement in the global 6G ecosystem through international partnership-building, technical exchange, and technology showcase.

Leading a Taiwan delegation of industry and research representatives, ITRI helped advance Taiwan-Europe cooperation on next-generation communications by facilitating the signing of an MoU between the European 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G-IA) and the Taiwan 6G Industry Forum (6GIF). The agreement will promote collaboration on 6G technology development, international trials, and standards alignment, further connecting the Taiwanese and European 6G ecosystems.

ITRI also signed a Cooperation Agreement with the Dutch Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) in the framework of the Future Network Services (FNS) program to advance joint research and development on integrated sensing and communications (ISAC) for selected use cases. The agreement will support technical validation and future standards contributions.

Complementing the agreement signing, ITRI hosted a Taiwan Special Session that convened representatives from industry, academia, and research organizations across Taiwan and Europe to exchange views on emerging 6G technologies, including NTN, ISAC, and AI-RAN, and to identify opportunities for future cooperation.

"Global 6G development is entering a new phase driven by international validation and ecosystem collaboration," said Pang-An Ting, ITRI Vice President and General Director of Information and Communications Research Laboratories. "As communications, AI, sensing, and satellite technologies converge, ITRI is working with global partners to advance validation, standards alignment, and innovation."

Alongside its collaboration efforts, ITRI showcased 6G and satellite communications technologies spanning 6G base station chipsets, integrated sensing and communications (ISAC), non-terrestrial networks (NTN), and intelligent network management.

Among the highlights was ITRI's self-developed 6G base station chipset, which combines an FR3 radio-frequency front-end with a high-density antenna architecture to deliver nearly five times the transmission capacity of current 5G base stations.

ITRI also presented an ISAC system developed with European partners that enables real-time sensing and positioning using existing communication infrastructure enhanced by AI algorithms. Demonstrated applications included drone detection, low-altitude airspace monitoring, and indoor positioning, with potential uses in smart transportation, manufacturing, public safety, and airspace management.

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