Danaher Corporation: Danaher Completes Acquisition of Masimo Corporation

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR), a global science and technology innovator, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Masimo Corporation, a leading specialty diagnostics provider of pulse oximetry and other patient monitoring solutions, primarily in acute care treatment settings.

Masimo's trusted brand, advanced sensor technology and AI-enabled patient monitoring bring complementary and powerful new capabilities to the Danaher diagnostics portfolio. As a result of the transaction, Masimo is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Danaher and Masimo common stock has ceased trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Masimo will continue to operate under the Masimo brand and will be a stand-alone operating company within Danaher's Diagnostics segment.

"Masimo is a strong strategic fit for Danaher. Together, we expect to strengthen our ability to deliver differentiated products in acute care settings and accelerate Masimo's growth and global reach," said Julie Sawyer Montgomery, Executive Vice President of Diagnostics at Danaher. "We are excited to welcome the Masimo team to Danaher."

The consideration payable to former Masimo stockholders will be paid in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement, as further described in the definitive transaction materials filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Second Quarter and Full Year 2026 Outlook

There is no change to Danaher's previously communicated second quarter and full-year 2026 guidance range, excluding the expected contribution from Masimo. The Company does not expect a material contribution from Masimo in the second quarter of 2026. The Company intends to update full-year 2026 guidance in connection with its second quarter earnings release to incorporate Masimo's expected contribution.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND OTHER INFORMATION

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical, including the statements regarding the Company's anticipated financial results for the second quarter and full year 2026, expected strengthening of the Company's ability to deliver differentiated products in acute care settings, expected acceleration of Masimo's growth and global reach, and any other statements regarding events or developments that we believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things: the impact of the tariffs and related actions implemented by the U.S. and other countries, the impact of our debt obligations (including debt we have incurred to finance the acquisition of Masimo Corporation) on our operations and liquidity, deterioration of or instability in the global economy, the markets we serve and the financial markets, uncertainties with respect to the development, deployment, and use of artificial intelligence in our business and products, the impact of global health crises, uncertainties relating to national laws or policies, including laws or policies to protect or promote domestic interests and/or address foreign competition, our ability to successfully identify and consummate appropriate acquisitions and strategic investments, our ability to integrate the businesses we acquire and achieve the anticipated growth, synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions, contingent liabilities and other risks relating to acquisitions, investments, strategic relationships and divestitures (in each case, including with respect to our acquisition of Masimo), including tax-related and other contingent liabilities relating to past and future IPOs, split-offs or spin-offs, contractions or growth rates and cyclicality of markets we serve, competition, our ability to develop and successfully market new products and technologies and expand into new markets, the potential for improper conduct by our employees, agents or business partners, our compliance with applicable laws and regulations (including rules relating to off-label marketing and other regulations relating to medical devices and the health care industry), the results of our clinical trials and perceptions thereof, our ability to effectively address cost reductions and other changes in the health care industry, security breaches or other disruptions of our information technology systems or violations of data privacy laws, risks relating to potential impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, currency exchange rates, tax audits and changes in our tax rate and income tax liabilities, changes in tax laws applicable to multinational companies, litigation, regulatory proceedings and other contingent liabilities including intellectual property and environmental, health and safety matters, the rights of the United States government with respect to our production capacity in times of national emergency or with respect to intellectual property/production capacity developed using government funding, risks relating to product, service or software defects, product liability and recalls, risks relating to our manufacturing operations, the impact of climate change, legal or regulatory measures to address climate change and other sustainability topics and our ability to address regulatory requirements or stakeholder expectations relating to climate change and other sustainability topics, risks relating to fluctuations in the cost and availability of the supplies we use (including commodities) and labor we need for our operations, our relationships with and the performance of our channel partners, uncertainties relating to collaboration arrangements with third-parties, the impact of deregulation on demand for our products and services, labor matters and our ability to recruit, retain and motivate talented employees, U.S. and non-U.S. economic, political, geopolitical, legal, compliance, social and business factors (including the impact of elections, regulatory and policy changes or uncertainty, government shutdowns and military conflicts such as the conflict in the Middle East), disruptions and other impacts relating to man-made and natural disasters, inflation and the impact of our By-law exclusive forum provisions. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in our SEC filings, including our 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2026. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve many of their most complex scientific and clinical challenges-helping move innovations from discovery to delivery faster for patients who depend on them. Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

SOURCE Danaher Corporation