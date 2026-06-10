Fabric8Labs, Inc.: Fabric8Labs to be Acquired by TDK Corporation, Accelerating Electrochemical Additive Manufacturing for Data Center and High-Growth Electronics Markets

Fabric8Labs enters into definitive agreement to join TDK's global manufacturing network, expanding customer access to breakthrough Electrochemical Additive Manufacturing technology through global production reach and supply chain resilience

SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabric8Labs, Inc., the pioneer of Electrochemical Additive Manufacturing (ECAM), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by TDK Corporation, a global technology and innovation leader specializing in electronic solutions. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearances. By entering TDK's global manufacturing network, Fabric8Labs' ECAM technology would gain the production scale, supply chain resiliency, and operational infrastructure needed to serve a rapidly growing base of enterprise customers across data center infrastructure and next-generation electronics.

Fabric8labs' ECAM technology addresses high-growth markets including advanced liquid cooling for data center infrastructure, passive components for power regulation, and RF components for wireless communications systems. Backed by TDK's worldwide manufacturing network, ECAM will be positioned to support a significantly broader customer portfolio - with the quality systems and geographic reach that tier-one OEMs and hyperscale operators require.

ECAM unlocks a new level of product performance across the electronics value chain. In data center deployments, where thermal management is an increasingly critical constraint on compute density and system reliability, ECAM enables advanced liquid cooling products that reduce accelerator temperatures by up to 7 °C/kW compared to competing solutions. For hyperscale operators and OEMs, that margin translates directly into increased silicon power densities, higher rack densities, improved energy efficiency, and extended component longevity - outcomes that grow in importance with each successive generation of GPU and accelerator platform.

For Fabric8Labs' leadership, joining TDK's manufacturing network will be the culmination of a deliberate effort to match a breakthrough technology with the infrastructure capable of delivering it at scale.

"Joining TDK group is a defining moment for Fabric8Labs, our technology, and most importantly our customers. We developed ECAM to solve manufacturing challenges at the frontier of performance - and we always knew that reaching its full potential would require a network with global reach and operational depth. TDK is that network. I'm proud of what our team has built, and I'm energized by what we will accomplish together," said Jeff Herman, CEO and Co-Founder of Fabric8Labs.

For TDK, the acquisition will add a differentiated manufacturing capability that strengthens its position at the forefront of data center infrastructure and advanced electronics.

"Fabric8Labs' ECAM technology is exactly the kind of foundational manufacturing innovation we look for - one that doesn't just improve on TDK's existing solution but enables products and performance levels that weren't previously achievable, contributing to the transformation of society." said Noboru Saito, President & CEO, TDK Corporation. "As data center infrastructure continues to scale and the performance demands on advanced electronics intensify, we envision that by bringing this technology into our global manufacturing network and providing products that determine the performance of next-generation data centers, it will be a significant advantage for our customers."

For the full announcement from TDK Corporation, please visit:

https://www.tdk.com/en/news_center/press/20260610_01.html

What This Means for Fabric8Labs' Customers

Our expectation is that enterprise customers would benefit directly from TDK's global manufacturing capabilities and quality systems, enabling higher-volume production programs without compromise on the precision and performance ECAM delivers. This will enable Fabric8labs to expand capacity to support a broader customer portfolio across data center infrastructure and advanced electronics - with the geographic reach and supply chain continuity that production programs at scale require.

"ECAM gives our customers a decisive performance advantage," said David Pain, CTO and Co-Founder of Fabric8Labs. "With TDK's global manufacturing network, we can deliver it at the scale their most ambitious programs demand, today and across their long-term roadmaps."

At closing, Fabric8labs will continue to operate under its existing leadership team, with a shared commitment to the customers, programs, and partnerships that have defined its growth.

New Enterprise Associates (NEA), who led multiple funding rounds in Fabric8Labs, reflected on the journey and what the combination makes possible.

"From our first investment in Fabric8Labs, NEA recognized that ECAM had the makings of a foundational manufacturing platform - one capable of serving multiple high-growth markets with a genuine performance advantage," said Greg Papadopoulos, PhD., Venture Partner at NEA. "The Fabric8Labs team executed with real discipline: proving the technology, earning the trust of customers, and building toward this outcome with intention. Entering TDK's global manufacturing network will give Fabric8Labs' technology the reach it deserves, and we couldn't be more proud of what this team has built."

About Fabric8Labs

Fabric8Labs, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, California, is pioneering the next generation of manufacturing with its patented Electrochemical Additive Manufacturing (ECAM) technology. Founded in 2015, the company delivers breakthrough solutions across electronics, medical devices, communications, and semiconductor industries. Fabric8Labs' ECAM technology empowers data center infrastructure, enabling advanced thermal management solutions, power management components, and semiconductor packaging. Learn more at fabric8labs.com

About TDK

TDK Corporation (TSE:6762) is a global technology company and innovation leader in the electronics industry, based in Tokyo, Japan. With the tagline "In Everything, Better"?TDK aims to realize a better future across all aspects of life, industry, and society. For over 90 years, TDK has shaped the world from within; from the pioneering ferrite cores to cassette tapes that defined an era, to powering the digital age with advanced components, sensors, and batteries, leading the way towards a more sustainable future. United by TDK Venture Spirit, a start-up mentality built on visions, courage and mutual trust, TDK's passionate team members around the globe pursue better-for ourselves, customers, partners, and the world. Today, the state-of-the-art technologies of TDK are in everything, from industrial applications, energy systems, electric vehicles, to smartphones and gaming, at the core of modern life. TDK's comprehensive, innovative-driven portfolio includes cutting-edge passive components, sensors and sensor systems, power supplies, lithium-ion and solid-state batteries, magnetic heads, AI and enterprise software solutions, and more-featuring numerous market-leading products. These are marketed under the product brands TDK, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics, TDK-Lambda, TDK SensEI, and ATL. Positioning the?AI ecosystem as a key strategic area, TDK leverages its global network across the automotive, information and communication technology, and industrial equipment sectors to expand its business in a wide range of fields. In fiscal 2026, TDK posted total sales of USD 16.6 billion and employed about 107,000 people worldwide.

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SOURCE Fabric8Labs, Inc.