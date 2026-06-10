New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - HoloSport today announced the launch of SollaWave, the world's first AI Music Smart Swim Goggles, designed to create a new category of connected swim wearables that make swimming more enjoyable, intelligent, and immersive.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/300859_e1839b356496397d_001full.jpg

Designed as a complete 5-in-1 swimming experience, SollaWave combines music, fitness tracking, racing goggles, waterproof earplugs, and anti-fog spray in a single device-making every swim smarter, more connected, and effortless. By combining entertainment, training feedback, and smart performance insights, SollaWave is designed for swimmers who want more from every lap, whether they are training seriously, staying active, or simply looking for a more engaging swim experience.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/300859_e1839b356496397d_002full.jpg

As wearable technology continues to transform sports and fitness, swimming remains one of the few activities where users often have to choose between performance tracking and enjoyment. Most smart swim devices have traditionally focused on competitive metrics, while everyday swimmers have had limited access to a simple, intuitive, and immersive underwater experience. SollaWave was created to bridge that gap, bringing intelligent swim technology more accessible while introducing an entirely new swimming experience to a wider range of users.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/300859_e1839b356496397d_003full.jpg

At the heart of SollaWave is its premium underwater audio system. Unlike traditional swim headphones that rely on bone-conduction technology, SollaWave features an integrated in-ear acoustic design engineered specifically for underwater use. This approach delivers richer sound, improved audio clarity, and a more immersive listening experience while swimming, allowing users to enjoy music directly in the water without needing a phone during workouts.

In addition to underwater music, SollaWave is powered by HoloSport's AI swim recognition technology which automatically tracks key swim metrics, including laps, pace, distance, stroke data, and swim duration. Real-time voice feedback keeps swimmers informed throughout their session, while detailed post-swim analysis in the HoloSport app helps users better understand their performance, review progress, and stay motivated over time. Combined with anti-fog spray and a swim-focused design, SollaWave offers a complete experience that brings together comfort, visibility, entertainment, and intelligent training support.

"Building on HoloSport's experience in smart swim wearables and AI swim recognition, SollaWave expands the company's ecosystem from performance-focused AR smart swim goggles to a more accessible, music-driven swim experience," said Dr. Zhuopeng Zhang, CEO of HoloSport. "Our vision is simple: Always on, always beyond. For us, that means technology that stays with people in motion and helps them go beyond the limits of traditional sports experiences. With SollaWave, we are bringing that vision into the water through continuous music, real-time feedback, and intelligent swim insights without interrupting the swim."

SollaWave joins HoloSport's growing portfolio of intelligent sports wearables, alongside the Holoswim series of AR Smart Swim Goggles. While the Holoswim series is designed for advanced training, real-time data, and performance-focused users such as competitive swimmers and triathletes, SollaWave expands HoloSport's swim technology to a broader audience by emphasizing music, motivation, accessibility, and everyday enjoyment. Together, the products reflect HoloSport's commitment to supporting athletes and active consumers at every stage of their fitness journey.

SollaWave Smart Swim Goggles are now available through the official HoloSport website and Amazon. For special pricing during the HoloSport SollaWave Smart Swim Goggles launch, visit the company's official website from June 12 to June 18. Additional offers will be available during Amazon Prime Day from June 27 to June 30.

Official website: https://holosport.ai/

About HoloSport

HoloSport is a sports technology company developing intelligent wearables for active training environments. Built on its expertise in smart swim technology, AI motion recognition, and wearable product design, HoloSport creates products that help athletes and everyday users access real-time information without interrupting movement. Its growing ecosystem includes the Holoswim series of AR smart swim goggles and SollaWave, an AI music smart swim goggle designed to make swimming more connected, enjoyable, and intelligent.

Guided by the brand vision "Always on, always beyond," HoloSport is building the next generation of sports wearables for people in motion across swimming, cycling, running, skiing, golf, and other performance and lifestyle sports.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300859

Source: Global News