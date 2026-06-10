London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Legal 500 is pleased to announce that the United States 2026 Nationwide rankings are now live, marking a major milestone in the evolution of our US research program.

Following an extensive research cycle involving firm submissions, in-depth interviews, and thousands of referee engagements, this year's guide provides the most expansive view yet of the legal talent shaping the national market. The 2026 edition covers 126 practice areas, including newly introduced categories for boutique firms in white collar crime and commercial disputes, as well as expanded analysis of mid-market activity in energy, M&A, and real estate.



By the numbers:

Over 440 ranked firms - a 39% increase from 2025

3,659 recognised lawyers, up from 3,423 in 2025

647 Hall of Fame lawyers

2,126 Leading Partners

736 Next Generation Partners

228 Leading Associates

This year's results recognise a record number of firms and lawyers, reflecting both the dynamism of the US legal sector and Legal 500's commitment to delivering rankings that are genuinely representative of market performance. The guide highlights:

A significant increase in the number of firms achieving nationwide recognition

A substantial rise in the number of lawyers featured across Leading Lawyers, Hall of Fame, Next Generation Partners, and Rising Stars categories

Broader inclusion of specialist practices and emerging market strengths across the country

These developments underscore Legal 500's ongoing investment in rigorous, data-driven, and market-aligned research.

Nationwide Rankings: Reinforcing Leadership Across the US Market

The Nationwide rankings remain the benchmark for identifying firms and practitioners whose work, influence, and client base extend across multiple states and practice hubs. This category recognises those operating at the highest level of the US legal market - firms that handle complex, multi-jurisdictional mandates and demonstrate sustained national impact.

Legal 500's nationwide methodology continues to emphasise:

Market leadership and strategic influence

Breadth and sophistication of mandates

Consistency of performance across jurisdictions

Depth of talent across partner and associate levels

The 2026 results reflect the increasing sophistication of the national legal landscape and the growing number of firms competing at this level.

A Clearer, More Structured US Research Landscape

The release of the 2026 Nationwide rankings comes at a time when Legal 500 is strengthening the clarity and coherence of its US coverage. Beginning with the 2027 guides, the US research program will be organised into a refined three-tier structure designed to ensure firms are assessed within the most appropriate competitive context.

This enhanced framework distinguishes between:

Nationwide: Firms with national reach and multi-state capability

State: Firms with strong statewide presence and market visibility

US Elite: Boutique and specialist firms with concentrated geographic or practice-specific reputations

The goal is simple: to provide the market with transparent, credible, and meaningful rankings that reflect the true diversity of the US legal profession.

Celebrating Excellence Across the Country

Legal 500 congratulates all firms and practitioners recognised in the 2026 Nationwide guide. This year's results represent not only the achievements of individual lawyers and teams but also the continued evolution of the US legal market itself.

For further information, please contact: Barnaby Merrill, US Editor - Barnaby.merrill@legal500.com Jeremy Stephenson, Business Development Director - Jeremy.stephenson@legal500.com

About Legal 500

Legal 500 was founded by John Pritchard in 1987 as the original clients' guide to law firms, the first of its kind. It is now a data-driven, AI-optimised research platform which benchmarks, informs and connects providers and users of legal services in over 100 countries worldwide.



Our research and data are trusted and relied upon by corporate clients globally as an essential part of the process, both of instructing law firms with new mandates, and when reviewing existing mandates or panels.



We exist to empower both buyers and sellers in the international legal marketplace to make better decisions and have improved outcomes for their organisations. This is achieved by leveraging a trusted, comprehensive research process with a unique, vast, proprietary and constantly updated set of client-supplied data, unrivalled in the market.



On the supply side of the legal market, every year Legal 500's team of over 150 researchers, technologists, data analysts, journalists and content specialists collate and review 60,000+ data-submissions from law firms and conduct interviews with thousands of leading law firm partners. On the demand side, Legal 500 analyses confidential data from 300,000+ commercial law firm clients to benchmark law firms and lawyers by practice area; industry; jurisdiction; as well as by proprietary client satisfaction metrics, NPS, and other qualitative and quantitative criteria.



Legal 500 is the only source of this depth of global research and data on law firms, lawyers and their clients.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300872

Source: Legal 500