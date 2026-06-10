DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Market to Register Immense Growth at a CAGR of 11.7% During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) Due to the Launch of Next-Generation Gene and Targeted Therapies | DelveInsight

The developmental and epileptic encephalopathies market is witnessing significant growth owing to the rising prevalence of rare pediatric epileptic disorders and increasing awareness about early diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, the expected launch of emerging therapies such as Apazunersen (Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical), Rugonersen (Oak Hill Bio/Roche), Relutrigine (Praxis Precision Medicines), Bexicaserin (Longboard Pharmaceuticals), and others will further fuel the market growth.

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, developmental and epileptic encephalopathies emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Market Summary

The market size for developmental and epileptic encephalopathies was found to be USD 2.2 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest developmental and epileptic encephalopathies treatment market size, approximately 59% of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. In the 7MM, the total diagnosed prevalent population of DEE is expected to rise from ~288K (2025) to ~326K (2036).

(2025) to (2036). Leading developmental and epileptic encephalopathies companies, such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Oak Hill Bio, Roche, Praxis Precision Medicines, Longboard Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Lundbeck), Stoke Therapeutics, Praxis Precision Medicines, Harmony Biosciences, SK Life Science (Subsidiary of SK Biopharmaceuticals), Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Encoded Therapeutics, Cerecin Neurosciences, Oils4Cure, Bright Minds Biosciences, and others, are developing new developmental and epileptic encephalopathies treatment drugs that can be available in the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new developmental and epileptic encephalopathies treatment drugs that can be available in the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies market in the coming years. The promising developmental and epileptic encephalopathies therapies in clinical trials include Apazunersen (GTX-102), Rugonersen (RO7248824), Relutrigine (PRAX-562), Bexicaserin (LP352), Zorevunersen (STK-001), Elsunersen (PRAX-222), EPX-100 (clemizole hydrochloride), Carisbamate (YKP509), Obudanersen (ION582), ETX101, Tricaprilin (CER-0001), YCJ-01, BMB-101, and others.

and others. By 2036, zorevunersen is anticipated to lead the emerging DEE market in the 7MM, followed by bexicaserin and relutrigine.

Discover what is the future of the DEE treatment market @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/developmental-and-epileptic-encephalopathies-dee-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Market

Increasing prevalence and improved diagnosis: Rising awareness and advancements in genetic testing and neurodiagnostic technologies have improved the identification of DEE.

Rising awareness and advancements in genetic testing and neurodiagnostic technologies have improved the identification of DEE. Strong market positioning of ZTALMY in CDD: Ganaxolone (ZTALMY) holds a strong competitive position as the only FDA-approved therapy specifically indicated for CDD, supported by significant market exclusivity and limited direct competition.

Ganaxolone (ZTALMY) holds a strong competitive position as the only FDA-approved therapy specifically indicated for CDD, supported by significant market exclusivity and limited direct competition. Increasing shift toward precision medicine and disease-modifying therapies in DEEs: The DEE pipeline is progressively advancing toward precision medicine and disease-modifying strategies that address the root genetic causes of the disorder. Emerging therapeutic modalities, including antisense oligonucleotides, gene therapies, and RNA-based treatments, are being explored across conditions such as Dravet syndrome, Angelman syndrome, SCN2A-DEE, and CDD.

The DEE pipeline is progressively advancing toward precision medicine and disease-modifying strategies that address the root genetic causes of the disorder. Emerging therapeutic modalities, including antisense oligonucleotides, gene therapies, and RNA-based treatments, are being explored across conditions such as Dravet syndrome, Angelman syndrome, SCN2A-DEE, and CDD. Strong pipeline innovation in rare DEE subtypes: Strong innovation in rare Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy (DEE) subtypes is expanding the therapeutic pipeline, with promising candidates such as zorevunersen (STK-001), elsunersen, ETX101, and BMB-101 progressing targeted treatment strategies including antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), gene therapies, and innovative small molecules aimed at disorders linked to SCN1A, SCN2A, and CDKL5 mutations.

Aparna Thakur, Assistant Project Manager, Forecasting at DelveInsight, said that antisense therapies are emerging as a targeted approach for DEE, designed to modulate gene expression at the RNA level and address the underlying genetic causes of disease. Candidates such as elsunersen and zorevunersen exemplify this strategy, aiming to correct aberrant splicing or regulate pathogenic gene activity associated with specific DEE subtypes.

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Market Analysis

The treatment landscape for DEE has steadily shifted from primarily controlling seizures to adopting disease-modifying strategies focused on improving long-term neurological, cognitive, and developmental outcomes.

Over the last decade, the DEE therapeutic space has witnessed notable advancements with the approval of syndrome-specific treatments such as cannabidiol ( EPIDIOLEX ), fenfluramine ( FINTEPLA ), ganaxolone ( ZTALMY ), and everolimus (AFINITOR/VOTUBIA) for conditions including Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD), and tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC).

), fenfluramine ( ), ganaxolone ( ), and everolimus (AFINITOR/VOTUBIA) for conditions including Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD), and tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC). Among these, everolimus exemplifies a precision medicine approach by targeting the mTOR signaling pathway in TSC, highlighting the industry's growing emphasis on mechanism-based therapies in DEE.

At the same time, fenfluramine is being explored beyond its currently approved indications of Dravet syndrome and LGS, with ongoing studies evaluating its potential in additional DEE disorders such as CDD, underscoring efforts to broaden its use across genetically characterized epileptic encephalopathies.

Although currently approved therapies have improved disease management, they are also linked with notable safety and monitoring requirements. Fenfluramine carries a boxed warning for valvular heart disease (VHD) and pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), necessitating REMS-guided cardiac monitoring, whereas cannabidiol has been associated with elevated liver enzymes, requiring regular hepatic assessments.

carries a boxed warning for valvular heart disease (VHD) and pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), necessitating REMS-guided cardiac monitoring, whereas cannabidiol has been associated with elevated liver enzymes, requiring regular hepatic assessments. Despite recent progress, the DEE market remains largely underserved, as many genetically defined DEE subtypes still lack approved targeted treatment options, leaving considerable unmet clinical need.

As a result, the development landscape is increasingly focused on precision medicine strategies, including antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), gene therapies, and mutation-specific approaches aimed at addressing the underlying molecular and genetic causes of disease progression.

The emerging DEE pipeline features promising candidates such as zorevunersen (STK-001), EPX-100 (clemizole), relutrigine (PRAX-562), bexicaserin (LP352), carisbamate, elsunersen (PRAX-222), tricaprilin, rugonersen (RO7248824), obudanersen (ION582), apazunersen (GTX-102), and several others, demonstrating increasing industry commitment toward rare and genetically driven epileptic encephalopathies.

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Competitive Landscape

Some of the DEE drugs under development include Apazunersen (GTX-102) (Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical), Rugonersen (RO7248824) (Oak Hill Bio/Roche), Relutrigine (PRAX-562) (Praxis Precision Medicines), Bexicaserin (LP352) [Longboard Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Lundbeck)], Zorevunersen (STK-001) (Stoke Therapeutics), Elsunersen (PRAX-222) (Praxis Precision Medicines), EPX-100 (clemizole hydrochloride) (Harmony Biosciences), Carisbamate (YKP509) [SK Life Science (Subsidiary of SK Biopharmaceuticals)], Obudanersen (ION582) (Ionis Pharmaceuticals), ETX101 (Encoded Therapeutics), Tricaprilin (CER-0001) (Cerecin Neurosciences), YCJ-01 (Oils4Cure), BMB-101 (Bright Minds Biosciences), and others.

Stoke Therapeutics' Zorevunersen is an investigational therapy being developed for the treatment of Dravet syndrome. It is a proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) with the potential to become the first disease-modifying treatment aimed at addressing the underlying genetic cause of the disorder. The therapy works by increasing NaV1.1 protein expression through utilization of the healthy copy of the SCN1A gene, helping restore normal physiological NaV1.1 levels and potentially reducing both seizure frequency and associated non-seizure comorbidities. Unlike gene therapy, this RNA-based approach modulates RNA activity without altering or inserting DNA. The candidate has received orphan drug designation from both the FDA and EMA, along with rare pediatric disease designation from the FDA, and is currently being assessed in Phase III clinical trials for patients with Dravet syndrome.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals' Bexicaserin is an orally administered, centrally acting 5-HT2C superagonist under development for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs), including Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD), and other epileptic conditions. The therapy is designed to regulate GABA signaling, thereby reducing the neuronal hyperexcitability responsible for seizures. LP352 is currently the only 5-HT2C receptor superagonist being dose-optimized specifically for patients with refractory epilepsy and is presently undergoing Phase III clinical evaluation.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's Apazunersen (GTX-102) is an investigational ASO-based therapy developed to target the core genetic mechanism underlying Angelman syndrome. The treatment inhibits the UBE3A-antisense transcript, enabling reactivation of the normally silenced paternal UBE3A gene in neurons. This restoration of functional UBE3A protein expression in the brain aims to correct the root genetic defect rather than merely alleviate symptoms. The therapy is currently in Phase III clinical development and has been granted several regulatory recognitions, including Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD), Orphan Drug Designation (ODD), Fast Track Designation (FTD) from the FDA, and PRIME designation from the EMA, underscoring its promise as a potential first-in-class disease-modifying therapy for Angelman syndrome.

Oak Hill Bio/Roche's Rugonersen is a novel antisense oligonucleotide initially developed by Roche and later acquired by Oak Hill Bio as a potential disease-modifying treatment for Angelman syndrome. The therapy is designed to increase expression of the paternal UBE3A gene by targeting the UBE3A-antisense transcript, thereby addressing the disease's underlying genetic cause and potentially improving multiple clinical manifestations. Rugonersen is being positioned as a potential best-in-class therapy for Angelman syndrome, a rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorder that currently lacks any approved disease-modifying treatment. Following encouraging findings from the Phase I TANGELO study, Oak Hill Bio plans to commence a pivotal Phase III clinical trial in the second quarter of 2026.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about which pipeline drugs could transform DEE treatment @ Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Drugs

Recent Developments in the Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Market

In April 2026, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presented research on cannabidiol at the 2026 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting.

presented research on cannabidiol at the 2026 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting. In March 2026, Praxis Precision Medicines announced that the US FDA had accepted for Priority Review its NDA for relutrigine for the treatment of SCN2A and SCN8A DEEs. The FDA has set a target action date under the PDUFA of September 27, 2026.

announced that the US FDA had accepted for Priority Review its NDA for relutrigine for the treatment of SCN2A and SCN8A DEEs. The FDA has set a target action date under the PDUFA of September 27, 2026. In March 2206, Encoded Therapeutics completed a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) meeting with the FDA, achieving alignment on the pivotal study design to support a planned Biologics License Application (BLA) for ETX101.

completed a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) meeting with the FDA, achieving alignment on the pivotal study design to support a planned Biologics License Application (BLA) for ETX101. In January 2026, Encoded Therapeutics announced FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) granted to ETX101 for the treatment of Dravet syndrome.

announced FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) granted to ETX101 for the treatment of Dravet syndrome. In December 2025, Lundbeck announces positive Phase II long-term data for bexicaserin in rare childhood-onset epilepsies, at the 2025 American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting.

What are Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies?

Developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) are a group of severe neurological disorders characterized by early-onset, frequent, and often treatment-resistant seizures accompanied by developmental impairment or regression. In DEEs, epileptic activity itself contributes to cognitive, behavioral, motor, and language dysfunction, in addition to the underlying brain abnormality or genetic cause. These disorders typically begin in infancy or childhood and are associated with a wide spectrum of symptoms, including intellectual disability, autism spectrum features, movement disorders, and impaired social functioning. Advances in genetic testing have identified numerous gene mutations linked to DEEs, improving diagnosis and enabling the development of targeted therapies. Despite treatment progress, many patients continue to experience significant disease burden, highlighting the need for more effective therapeutic approaches.

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Epidemiology Segmentation

The developmental and epileptic encephalopathies epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current developmental and epileptic encephalopathies patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In the 7MM, the United States contributed to the largest diagnosed prevalent population of DEE, acquiring ~50% of the 7MM in 2025.

The developmental and epileptic encephalopathies treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022-2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DEE

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DEE by Subtypes

Total Treated Cases of DEE

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Market CAGR 11.7 % Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Market Size in 2025 USD 2.2 Billion Key Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Companies Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Oak Hill Bio, Roche, Praxis Precision Medicines, Longboard Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Lundbeck), Stoke Therapeutics, Praxis Precision Medicines, Harmony Biosciences, SK Life Science (Subsidiary of SK Biopharmaceuticals), Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Encoded Therapeutics, Cerecin Neurosciences, Oils4Cure, Bright Minds Biosciences, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, UCB, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, and others Key Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Therapies Apazunersen (GTX-102), Rugonersen (RO7248824), Relutrigine (PRAX-562), Bexicaserin (LP352), Zorevunersen (STK-001), Elsunersen (PRAX-222), EPX-100 (clemizole hydrochloride), Carisbamate (YKP509), Obudanersen (ION582), ETX101, Tricaprilin (CER-0001), YCJ-01, BMB-101, EPIDIOLEX, FINTEPLA, ZTALMY, AFINITOR DISPERZ/VOTUBIA, and others

Scope of the Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Market Report

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Patient Population Forecast

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Therapeutics Market Size

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Pipeline Analysis

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Market Size and Trends

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Market Opportunity

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies

Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand the top emerging therapies in DEE @ Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Market Key Insights 2 Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key events 5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 6 DEE Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Emerging Landscape Analysis (by Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [RoA]) for Treatment Therapies 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of DEE by Therapies in the 7MM in 2026 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of DEE by Therapies in the 7MM in 2036 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 West Syndrome 7.3 Dravet Syndrome 7.4 LGS 7.5 LKS (Acquired Epileptic Aphasia) 7.6 Epilepsy with CSWS 7.7 Doose Syndrome (Myoclonic Atonic Epilepsy [MAE]) 7.8 CDKL5 (Cyclin-dependent Kinase-like 5) Deficiency Disorder (CDD) 7.9 TSC 7.10 Genetic Epilepsy 7.11 Biomarkers of Epileptic Encephalopathies 8 Treatment of DEE 8.1 Treatment Algorithm 8.2 Treatment Guidelines 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population of 7MM 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Diagnosed Prevalent Population of DEE in 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DEE in the United States 9.4.2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DEE by Subtypes in the United States 9.4.3 Total Treated Cases of DEE in the United States 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Patient Journey 11 Marketed DEE Drugs 11.1 Key Competitor 11.2 Cannabidiol (EPIDIOLEX): Jazz Pharmaceuticals 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 Fenfluramine (FINTEPLA): UCB 11.4 Ganaxolone (ZTALMY): Marinus Pharmaceuticals 11.5 Everolimus (AFINITOR DISPERZ/VOTUBIA): Novartis 12 Emerging DEE Drugs 12.1 Emerging Drugs Competitive Landscape 12.2 Apazunersen (GTX-102): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst Views 12.3 Rugonersen (RO7248824): Oak Hill Bio/Roche 12.4 Relutrigine (PRAX-562): Praxis Precision Medicines 12.5 Bexicaserin (LP352): Longboard Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Lundbeck) 12.6 Zorevunersen (STK-001): Stoke Therapeutics 12.7 Elsunersen (PRAX-222): Praxis Precision Medicines 12.8 EPX-100 (clemizole hydrochloride): Harmony Biosciences 12.9 Carisbamate (YKP509): SK Life Science (Subsidiary of SK Biopharmaceuticals) 12.10 Obudanersen (ION582): Ionis Pharmaceuticals 12.11 ETX101: Encoded Therapeutics 12.12 Tricaprilin (CER-0001): Cerecin Neurosciences 12.13 YCJ-01: Oils4Cure 12.14 BMB-101: Bright Minds Biosciences 13 Developmental and epileptic encephalopathy (DEE) Market: The 7MM Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Market Outlook 13.3 Conjoint Analysis 13.4 Key Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Market Forecast Assumptions 13.5 Total Market Size of DEE in the 7MM 13.6 Market Size of DEE by Therapies in the 7MM 13.7 The United States DEE Market 13.7.1 Total Market Size of DEE in the United States 13.7.2 Market Size of DEE by Therapies in the United States 13.8 EU4 and the UK DEE Market 13.9 Japan DEE Market 13.9.1 Total Market Size of DEE in Japan 13.9.2 Market Size of DEE by Therapies in Japan 14 Unmet Needs 15 SWOT Analysis 16 KOL Views 17 Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 The United States 17.2 In EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 17.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 17.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of DEE Therapies 18 Bibliography 19 DEE Market Report Methodology

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