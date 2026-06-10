Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Decentralized Ventilation System Market Size to Cross USD 11.32 Billion by 2031 -- Retrofit & Renovation Segment Leads as Europe Commands 39% Global Share | Arizton

Decentralized Ventilation System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Energy Recovery, Installation & Mounting, End-User, Deployment Type, and Regional Forecast, 2026-2031
CHICAGO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global decentralised ventilation systems (DVS) market is growing as building owners increasingly prioritize indoor air quality and energy efficiency at the same time. As retrofit projects and energy-efficient building upgrades accelerate, room-level ventilation systems with heat recovery are becoming a preferred solution for improving airflow while reducing energy loss. According to recent research by Arizton, the market was valued at $8.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $11.32 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period. Demand is further supported by rising pressure to improve building efficiency, with the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimating that building operations account for around 30% of global final energy use and 26% of energy-related emissions.
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Browse in-depth TOC on the Global Decentralized Ventilation System Market
Pages- 195
Region- 5
Countries-24
Company- 30
Segment-6
Global Decentralized Ventilation System Market Snapshot
Market Size (2031)
USD 11.32 Billion
Market Size (2025)
USD 8.5 Billion
CAGR (2025-2031)
4.90 %
Historic Year
2022-2024
Base Year
2025
Forecast Year
2026-2031
Market Segmentation
Energy Recovery, Installation and Mounting, End-User, Commercial End-User, Deployment Type, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, & Middle East & Africa
Decentralized Ventilation Manufacturers Accelerate Product Launches and Market Expansion
- Mitsubishi Electric continued expanding its Lossnay Single Room VL100 Series, strengthening its presence in retrofit, small new-build, and space-constrained ventilation applications as demand for single-room HRV/ERV systems grows.
- Zehnder Group renewed its partnership with Small Planet Supply and Hayward Lumber to expand indoor air quality and ventilation solutions across California, strengthening residential and room-level market reach.
- Broan-NuTone launched its AI Series fresh-air system at IBS 2025, featuring self-balancing technology to simplify installation and improve ventilation performance in residential and multifamily projects.
- Lunos introduced Luisa, an AI-powered support agent designed to provide verified guidance for decentralized residential ventilation, improving partner support and specification efficiency.
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Heat Recovery is Shifting from Feature to Purchase Requirement
Buyer preference is increasingly shifting toward high-efficiency ventilation systems, with heat recovery performance becoming a key buying factor across residential and commercial buildings. Stricter efficiency standards, including the Passive House Institute's August 2025 requirement of at least 75% dry-heat recovery efficiency for small ventilation systems, are further strengthening this shift and influencing product selection. To meet these requirements, manufacturers are innovating with space-saving designs. For example, Rehau's Geneo Inovent integrates ventilation directly into the window frame, making heat-recovery ventilation easier to install in space-constrained buildings without losing valuable space.
Retrofit Demand is Accelerating the Shift Toward Decentralized Ventilation
Retrofit and renovation projects are strengthening demand for decentralized and ductless ventilation systems, as building upgrades continue to favor room-by-room installation over complex centralized alternatives. This approach is especially valuable for occupied buildings where central ducting can be expensive, disruptive, and structurally difficult to install. Supporting this shift, the European Commission's Renovation Wave aims to renovate 35 million buildings by 2030 and at least double annual renovation rates, creating strong growth opportunities for energy-efficient ventilation solutions. Major suppliers such as Trox are increasingly positioning their portfolios to capture rising refurbishment demand.
Smart Ventilation and Localized Product Design are Emerging as Key Competitive Priorities
- Competition is Shifting Toward Intelligent Ventilation Systems - Market focus is moving beyond basic air exchange toward sensor-led, multi-room ventilation systems capable of monitoring occupancy, humidity, and real-time air quality (VOCs) to improve efficiency and indoor comfort.
- Localized Product Design is Becoming a Competitive Advantage- Manufacturers are increasingly adapting ventilation systems to regional housing formats and efficiency standards, with product designs tailored to space constraints, retrofit needs, and local building requirements.
Regional Demand Patterns are Reshaping Ventilation Market Growth
Europe accounted for approximately 39% of the global market, supported by one of the world's strongest building renovation pipelines and a dense concentration of decentralized ventilation system manufacturers, reinforcing demand for energy-efficient and heat recovery ventilation systems. At the same time, APAC growth is being shaped by scale, led by China and Japan, where rapid urban housing development, high-density residential projects, and tightening building energy-efficiency standards continue to strengthen ventilation demand. Japan's mandatory energy standards for new homes and rising indoor air quality (IAQ) awareness in China, supported by a strong local manufacturing ecosystem, are further accelerating adoption of room-level and heat recovery ventilation systems.
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Key Growth Segments in the Decentralized Ventilation Systems Market
- Energy Recovery: The systems with heat recovery show the fastest-growing CAGR of 5.20%.
- Installation and Mounting: The wall-mounted segment accounted for the largest market share of around 56% in 2025
- End-User: The commercial segment shows the highest growth in the global decentralized ventilation systems market
- Commercial End-User: The education institutions segment dominates and accounts for the largest market share.
- Deployment Type: The Retrofit and renovation segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.
- Geography: Europe region accounted for the largest global decentralized ventilation systems market share of around 39%.
Top Companies in the Global Decentralized Ventilation System Market
- Midea
- Panasonic
- Carrier
- Systemair
- Volution Group
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
Other Prominent Vendors
- Gree Electric Appliances, Inc
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Johnson Controls
- LG Electronics
- Haier
- Zehnder
- Broan NuTone
- RenewAire
- Aldes
- Aereco
- LUNOS
- inVENters
- VENTS
- Blauberg
- Soler & Palau
- Helios
- Meltem
- MAICO Ventilatoren
- Marley
- GetAir
- DUKA
- Vallox
- Brink
- Siegenia
What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?
- What is the growth rate of the global decentralized ventilation systems market?
- What are the key trends in the global decentralized ventilation systems market?
- Which region dominates the global decentralized ventilation systems market?
- How big is the global decentralized ventilation systems market?
- Who are the major players in the global decentralized ventilation systems market?
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https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/europe-hvac-market
Europe HVAC Maintenance and Services Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029
https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/europe-hvac-maintenance-and-services-market
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