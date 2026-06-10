New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - CryptoMondays Wall Street x ETHConf NYC, presented by 1inch and Troutman Pepper Locke, opened Ethereum Conference Week in New York City with a private, invitation-only gathering bringing together founders, investors, operators, attorneys, builders, and market leaders for substantive conversations around real world assets, institutional infrastructure, regulatory clarity, capital formation, and the practical next chapter of Web3 adoption.

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Key Takeaways:

CryptoMondays Wall Street x ETHConf NYC opens Ethereum Conference Week in New York with an invitation-only gathering centered on real-world assets, institutional infrastructure, regulatory clarity, capital formation, and practical Web3 adoption.

Presenting sponsor 1inch announces reDeFine Money, a limited-edition oral history of decentralized finance, and releases a free digital edition on the 1inch website with physical copies available only at select 1inch events.

American Crypto Academy founder Jahon Jamali stresses in his keynote that education is essential to scaling institutional adoption of tokenized real-world assets and positions ACA as a central resource for professional and institutional markets.

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About American Crypto Academy (ACA)

American Crypto Academy delivers professional-grade crypto and blockchain education for institutional audiences, including CPAs, financial advisors, attorneys, and investment professionals. ACA's curriculum bridges the knowledge gap between digital asset markets and the professionals navigating them, offering continuing education content built for the compliance, tax, accounting, and investment communities.

About CryptoMondays Wall Street

CryptoMondays Wall Street is a monthly, curated gathering at the intersection of digital assets, capital markets, institutional finance, and Web3 innovation. Part of the global CryptoMondays network -- 70+ chapters, 14 countries, 150,000+ community members -- the Wall Street edition is designed for high-signal conversation among founders, investors, operators, and policymakers shaping the institutional future of crypto.

About 1inch

1inch is a leading DeFi aggregation and infrastructure protocol. The 1inch Network unites decentralized protocols whose synergy enables the most lucrative, fastest, and most protected operations in the DeFi space.

About Troutman Pepper Locke

Troutman Pepper Locke is a premier U.S.-based law firm with more than 1,600 attorneys across 30+ offices nationwide. The firm specializes in energy, financial services -- including a dedicated focus on digital assets and blockchain development -- health care, life sciences, insurance, private equity, and real estate.

About Valmar Capital

Valmar Capital is a leading multistrategy investment firm offering access to a diversified, actively-managed portfolio of systematic quantitative strategies that delivers consistent, uncorrelated absolute returns across all market cycles.

About NFT VIP

NFT VIP is a boutique event production and community activation company operating across crypto, culture, luxury, media, and institutional ecosystems. Founded by Julie Lamb, NFT VIP connects communities, brands, and ideas through premium experiences built for the attention economy.

Source: American Crypto Academy

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