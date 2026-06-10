For the major economies, the transformation towards a climate-neutral industry is one of the central tasks for the coming decades. While the European Union has pledged climate neutrality by 2050, China's goal is to be climate-neutral by 2060. Hydrogen is a key to transforming their manufacturing and energy industry. However, the actual market development is lagging behind these ambitious objectives: According to the Global Energy Report 2025, only 11 percent of hydrogen projects announced since the start of the decade are now in operation or have been secured by investment decisions. This is why ees Europe, Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, is putting a spotlight on hydrogen. The newly aligned exhibition segment Hydrogen Dialogue Forum Expo in hall B2 will be giving in-depth information about the opportunities for hydrogen technology, technological innovation, savings potential and ground-breaking projects from June 23-25. The exhibition will be complemented by the Hydrogen Dialogue Summit taking place at ICM Internationales Congress Center München on June 24 and 25. ees Europe is one of four exhibitions held as part of The smarter E Europe. Around 2,800 exhibitors and over 100,000 trade visitors are expected.

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Overview of the competitiveness of green hydrogen. ©Solar Promotion GmbH

According to the Global Energy Report 2025, around 100 million metric tons of hydrogen were produced in 2024. Around 99 percent came from fossil fuels. The ongoing energy crisis is driving home the consequences of fossil dependency. "The repeated price shocks and supply risks that are inherent to the fossil energy industry are raising awareness of the strategic value of renewables and green hydrogen," says Markus Elsässer, founder and CEO of Solar Promotion GmbH. "A future-proof energy system depends on more than the production of clean electricity. We also have to ensure its intelligent storage and cross-sector availability. Only by flexibly coupling decentralized generation, modern battery storage and hydrogen electrolysis can we ensure a secure energy supply for industry. Green hydrogen is a key lever to make Germany's and Europe's energy supply resilient and technologically independent with stable electricity prices."

The industry desperately needs this energy carrier for steel production, high-temperature processes exceeding 1,000 Celsius and the production of synthetic fuels for heavy goods, sea and air transport. So far, however, there are not enough electrolyzers to implement this. "The role of hydrogen as an energy carrier of the future is still not fully recognized. The Hydrogen Dialogue covers the entire value chain and is designed to set a clear signal in favor of ramping up production," says Jens Mohrmann, Managing Director of Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH Co. KG (FWTM).

Hydrogen Dialogue Summit 2026

The Hydrogen Dialogue Summit will be shedding light on the hydrogen industry's current trends and challenges. On June 24, the spotlight will be on Germany. On June 25, all eyes will turn to Europe and the wider world. On both days, policymakers and industry leaders will be discussing the strategic importance of hydrogen for a future resilient and climate-friendly energy supply with German and European decision makers from industry and associations. The Hydrogen Dialogue Summit is sponsored by Bavarian Minister of State for Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy, Hubert Aiwanger, who will be opening the event.

For more information, please visit:

www.ees-europe.com

www.TheSmarterE.de

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Peggy Härter-Zilay Tel.: +49 7231 58598-240

haerter-zilay@solarpromotion.com