Switzerland's Canton of Grisons has launched an application process to install photovoltaic systems on 50 retaining walls along cantonal roads. Spearheaded by the Cantonal Technical Office, the initiative targets municipalities, energy providers, and other institutional entities, inviting them to design, finance, construct, and operate systems on surfaces made available by the canton. The measure follows the "Mazzetta motion," approved by the Grand Council during its December 2024 session, which called for a "solar offensive" across cantonal road infrastructure. The objective is to systematically ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...