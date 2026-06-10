Qimedo Highlights Four Scenario - Based Cleaning Tools to Help Households Reclaim Their Weekend

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Qimedo, a home-cleaning tools brand focused on practical electric cleaning solutions, is highlighting four scenario-based products designed for common household cleaning challenges: stubborn floor stains, pet hair and fine dust, post-grill residue, and bathroom grime. Guided by the brand principle "Power Every Move," Qimedo develops practical tools that help make tough cleaning tasks more manageable, replacing repetitive manual routines with targeted cleaning solutions for modern households.

Addressing Real-World Household Cleaning Needs

Everyday cleaning challenges rarely come in one form. Kitchen floors collect grease, dried-on spills, and sticky marks. Pet-friendly homes deal with hair buildup, fine dust, and debris across carpets and hard floors. Outdoor grills accumulate burnt-on residue after backyard meals, while bathrooms require regular attention from tubs and grout lines to high wall tiles and hard-to-reach corners.

Qimedo connects these specific household scenarios with dedicated cleaning tools in its signature yellow design, helping users choose the right product for the mess they need to solve.

M3 Dual Head Mop Pro for Stubborn Floor Stains

Designed for kitchens, dining areas, and high-traffic floors, the Qimedo M3 Dual Head Mop Pro combines the scrubbing power of brush-style cleaning with the broad coverage of mop-style floor care. This dual-function approach helps households manage spills, sticky marks, dried-on residue, and everyday floor buildup with less physical effort.

The M3 features an 85W motor and dual spinning pads with adjustable speed settings of 400/600/800 RPM, allowing users to adapt cleaning intensity based on floor conditions. Powered by a robust 21V removable battery platform, it includes a 300ml water tank for controlled moisture application during floor cleaning.

Its ergonomic D-shaped main handle and T-shaped auxiliary handle are designed to support steadier handling and improved pressure control when addressing stubborn stains, furniture edges, and larger floor areas.

V1 Cordless Vacuum for Pet Hair, Dust, and Everyday Debris

For pet-friendly homes and high-traffic living spaces, the Qimedo V1 Cordless Vacuum is designed to help manage pet hair, fine dust, crumbs, and larger everyday debris across multiple surfaces.

Built around a 350W brushless motor reaching up to 120,000 RPM, the V1 delivers rated suction performance of up to 60KPa, supporting both daily surface cleanup and deeper dust pickup. Its anti-tangle floor brush is designed to help reduce hair wrapping during operation, making it especially useful for households with pets or long hair.

The vacuum also features a large 2L dust container and dual 4000mAh batteries, helping users complete longer cleaning sessions with fewer interruptions. An F8-grade filtration system supports fine-particle dust management during use, while the cordless format allows users to move more freely between rooms, stairs, carpets, and hard-floor areas.

7.2V Lithium BBQ Brush for Post-Grill Cleanup

Outdoor entertaining often ends with one of the least enjoyable chores: grill cleanup. The Qimedo 7.2V Lithium BBQ Brush is designed to help simplify post-cooking cleanup by supporting powered removal of burnt-on residue, grease, and food buildup from grill grates.

The tool features a 100W max-load motor and multiple speed settings of up to 770 RPM, helping users clean tough grill residue with less manual force. Equipped with a removable dual-battery setup, it supports up to 350 minutes of runtime depending on the operating mode.

Built-in night lighting improves visibility for evening or low-light cleanup, while the IPX7-rated waterproof brush head supports easier rinsing and maintenance after use. The brush is also complemented by steel brush accessories and protective gear, helping users manage grill-cleaning tasks with greater control and less direct contact with grease and residue.

Q3 Electric Scrubber for Bathroom Grime and Hard-to-Reach Areas

The Qimedo Q3 Electric Scrubber is designed for bathroom deep cleaning and detail cleaning in areas where manual scrubbing can be tiring, repetitive, or difficult to reach.

With an adjustable 50-inch extension pole, users can clean high wall tiles, shower areas, tubs, corners, and lower surfaces with less bending, kneeling, or stretching. The Q3 supports adjustable speed settings of 800/1000/1200 RPM, helping users address different levels of bathroom grime and surface buildup.

The Q3 also features dual batteries with up to 360 minutes of runtime, a 9-piece interchangeable brush head kit, and an IPX7-rated brush head designed for wet-area cleaning and easier post-use maintenance. An LED display helps users monitor cleaning status more clearly during operation.

Practical Tools for Everyday Cleaning Routines

Together, the M3 Dual Head Mop Pro, V1 Cordless Vacuum, 7.2V Lithium BBQ Brush, and Q3 Electric Scrubber represent Qimedo's scenario-based approach to home cleaning. Rather than relying on one tool for every mess, the brand focuses on matching specific household cleaning challenges with products designed for each task.

From kitchen floor stains and pet hair to grill residue and bathroom grime, Qimedo aims to help households reduce manual effort, save time, and maintain cleaner spaces with greater ease and confidence.

To reinforce its customer-first commitment, Qimedo offers free shipping on orders over $100, along with a 45-day worry-free returns and refund guarantee, providing added assurance for modern households selecting cleaning tools for everyday needs.

About Qimedo

Qimedo is a home-cleaning tools brand focused on making everyday cleaning easier, faster, and more practical for modern households. Its product lineup includes electric scrubbers, cordless vacuum cleaners, dual-head electric mops, handheld scrubbers, and outdoor grill-cleaning tools designed for bathrooms, kitchens, floors, pet households, and backyard cleanup. Guided by the philosophy "Power Every Move," Qimedo aims to help users reduce manual effort and complete household cleaning tasks with greater comfort, efficiency, and confidence.

Media Contact

Organization: Qimedo

Contact Person Name: Qimedo Marketing

Website: https://qimedo.com

Email: info@qimedo.com

City: Charleston

State: South Carolina

Country: United States

SOURCE: Qimedo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/qimedo-highlights-four-scenario-based-cleaning-tools-to-help-household-1174951