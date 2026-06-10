Baghdadi Capital, a global independent family office specialising in corporate and investment banking, announces the integration of Qasioun Partners, a new firm specialising in Advisory Finance and Investment Banking, which joins the Group with its own capital structure

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Jesús García-Quilez and Baihas Baghdadi

Qasioun Partners originated from the advisory finance practice developed by its founding team over more than seven years within a leading US multinational professional services firm, from which it has separated through a carve-out transaction. The integration brings together team, activity and client base, enabling the firm to operate with continuity and execution capabilities

The firm is made up of industrial finance professionals with extensive experience in structuring and executing complex transactions.The team brings more than 25 years of experience in international financial markets, a track record of over £25 billion in fundraising and more than £1.7 billion in ongoing transactions

Its value proposition focuses on structuring tailored solutions across the full capital structure of a company, with expertise in corporate debt, project finance, equity, M&A, platform finance, working capital and guarantees. Qasioun Partners will focus on infrastructure, energy and technology, with a particular emphasis on new technologies and projects with high technical and financial complexity

"Qasioun Partners has been created with the ambition to bring experience, specialisation and genuine execution capabilities to complex transactions," said Jesús García-Quilez, CEO and Founding Partner of Qasioun Partners.

The integration marks a further step in the consolidation of Baghdadi Capital as an independent financial group, strengthening its ability to support companies through a broader and more specialised proposition in high value-added areas of corporate and investment banking

The transaction forms part of the Group's transformation into a comprehensive financial platform, with the ability to combine specialist advisory services with the progressive development of proprietary funding solutions. Qasioun Partners will therefore contribute to Baghdadi Capital's strategic growth and to the strengthening of differentiated value proposition based on specialisation, independence and execution experience

"The integration of Qasioun Partners is aligned with our vision of building an independent, specialist financial platform with a long-term vocation. We are adding a team with a strong track record, execution capabilities and a differentiated proposition that reinforces the way we support companies in strategic transactions from a more comprehensive perspective," said Baihas Baghdadi, Founder and Executive Chairman of Baghdadi Capital.

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Valentina Tabares

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