Victims' Recovery Law Center: Federal Civil Rights Claims Filed on Behalf of Excessive Force Victim Following Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Incident

The Victims' Recovery Law Center Pursues Section 1983 Claims Against Officers and Municipalities When Internal Investigations Fail Victims

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Federal civil rights claims have been filed on behalf of a victim of excessive force following a law enforcement incident in Pennsylvania. The Victims' Recovery Law Center , a civil litigation firm based in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, pursues civil rights claims under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 on behalf of individuals whose constitutional rights have been violated by law enforcement officers and government institutions across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.

Civil Rights Litigation and the Limits of Internal Accountability

When law enforcement officers use excessive force, internal affairs investigations and civilian review board processes rarely produce meaningful financial accountability for victims. Officers are seldom criminally prosecuted. Internal investigations frequently clear their own personnel. Victims are left without compensation and without any formal acknowledgment of what was done to them.

Federal civil rights litigation under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 exists to fill that gap. Section 1983 allows individuals to file civil lawsuits directly against government officials, including law enforcement officers, for violations of constitutional rights committed under color of state law. It is the primary legal mechanism through which victims of excessive force, unlawful arrest, and institutional misconduct pursue financial accountability in federal court.

What Constitutes an Excessive Force Claim Under Federal Law

The Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution protects individuals against unreasonable seizures, which courts have interpreted to include the use of unreasonable physical force during an arrest, detention, or other law enforcement encounter. When an officer uses force that is not justified by the circumstances, shooting an unarmed individual, using lethal force against someone who poses no threat, or beating someone who is restrained, a Section 1983 excessive force claim may arise.

Additional civil rights claims that may accompany an excessive force case include unlawful arrest or detention without probable cause, failure to intervene by officers who witnessed unconstitutional force and took no action to stop it, and deliberate indifference by institutions, including jails, prisons, and government agencies, to known risks of serious harm to individuals in their custody.

Qualified Immunity: What It Is and How It Is Overcome

One of the most significant legal obstacles in civil rights litigation is the doctrine of qualified immunity, which shields government officials from civil liability unless they violate a clearly established constitutional right. Courts have applied this doctrine broadly, and it has protected officers from accountability in serious misconduct cases.

Qualified immunity is not absolute, however. It does not protect officials who used force so clearly excessive that no reasonable officer could have believed it was lawful. It does not apply to municipal governments themselves; a city or county can be held liable under Section 1983 when a constitutional violation results from an official policy, a widespread custom, or a failure to adequately train or supervise officers.

Experienced civil rights attorneys build cases designed to navigate qualified immunity by identifying the precise constitutional standard at issue, locating prior court rulings that clearly established it, and demonstrating that the officer's conduct fell outside any reasonable interpretation of lawful behavior.

Municipal Liability: Holding the Institution Accountable

Individual officers are frequently judgment-proof; they carry no personal assets sufficient to satisfy a civil judgment. Municipal liability, by contrast, reaches the city or county's resources and insurance coverage and is the mechanism through which systemic accountability is achieved.

Under the Supreme Court's decision in Monell v. Department of Social Services, a municipality can be held liable under Section 1983 when a constitutional violation is caused by an official policy, a persistent and widespread unofficial custom, or a failure to train officers on a known constitutional risk. Proving municipal liability requires building a record of prior complaints, disciplinary history, patterns of similar incidents, and evidence of what training was or was not provided.

The Victims' Recovery Law Center has successfully represented victims of civil rights violations in federal court, including in cases involving excessive force and institutional misconduct. The firm has also represented members of law enforcement who were themselves victims of misconduct, officers who faced retaliation, unlawful treatment, or institutional failures that caused them harm. Civil rights law protects individuals from government abuse regardless of their role.

Civil Rights Claims and Criminal Proceedings Are Independent

A civil rights lawsuit under Section 1983 is entirely independent of any criminal prosecution of the officer. A decision by prosecutors not to charge the officer does not prevent a civil claim from proceeding. A criminal acquittal does not bar civil liability. Civil cases are decided by a preponderance of the evidence, a significantly lower standard than the beyond a reasonable doubt required in criminal court.

Victims of excessive force should never wait for the outcome of a criminal investigation or prosecution before consulting a civil rights attorney. Pennsylvania's statute of limitations for Section 1983 claims is two years from the date of the incident. This deadline is strictly enforced and does not pause while criminal proceedings are ongoing.

About The Victims' Recovery Law Center

Founded in 2007, The Victims' Recovery Law Center is a civil litigation firm dedicated exclusively to representing victims of violent crime, catastrophically injured plaintiffs, and victims of civil rights violations. The firm handles federal civil rights and excessive force claims alongside negligent security, premises liability, ghost gun litigation, and civil recovery for crime victims across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. The firm's practice is limited to civil court representation and does not prosecute criminal cases or represent criminal defendants.

David P. Thiruselvam is licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey and is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. For more information, visit victimrecoverylaw.com.

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SOURCE: Victims' Recovery Law Center

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