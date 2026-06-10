The landscape for solar PV manufacturing in the United States is set to change radically from 2027 onwards, with the domestic sector moving from bystander-curiosity to manufacturing-scrutiny. This article explores how this transition has come about, why the existing analysis of the manufacturing space has been largely superficial until now, and what tracking a capital expenditure (capex) heavy manufacturing sector looks like in practice. The themes discussed form the basis of the new Solar Manufacturing USA 2026 event in Austin, Texas on 22-23 September 2026 - the first event to be staged in the ...

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