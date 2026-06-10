Swedish online auction platform Klaravik is currently auctioning 19,220 photovoltaic modules totaling 10.2 MW, originally intended for a failed project near Sundsvall in northern Sweden. The lot comprises Hi-MO 5 bifacial modules supplied by Chinese manufacturer Longi, along with mounting structures and associated balance-of-system components. According to the auction listing, the modules were purchased in 2021-2022 and remain unused and still in factory packaging. The equipment is stored in Sundsvall, Västernorrland County. The module mix includes LONGi LR5-72HBD variants in the 530-550 W power ...

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