Join host Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for a direct, no-nonsense interview with Bernd Krüper, President and Director of dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA). As dynaCERT pushes into Vietnam, expands across Southeast Asia, and enters defense applications, investors are asking: where is the proof? In this episode, we go beyond the headlines to examine the company's actual traction on the ground - from technical seminars with Vietnamese regulators and logistics fleets to pilot installations with global shipping and port operators. Bernd explains why Vietnam's 8-10% growth and strict emission targets make it a strategic priority, how the HydraGEN technology reduces fuel consumption and emissions immediately, and what the real ROI looks like for fleet owners. We also tackle the tough questions: the company's cash burn, revenue visibility, and why financials haven't been updated since December 2025. Bernd addresses the transformation underway - new CEO, product development, restructuring - and outlines when investors can expect series orders and improving margins. Whether you're a shareholder, a clean-tech investor, or watching the hydrogen space, this conversation separates narrative from execution.