Join David Christie, President & COO of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX / OTCQX: GLBXF), as he reveals how a disciplined project generator and royalty creator operates with no debt, ~$40M in cash and marketable securities, and an extremely tight 56.9M share structure - no rollback ever since 1987. Globex owns 272 mineral assets across tier-1 jurisdictions. The business model: acquire properties on major structures like the Cadillac Break, upgrade them through exploration and intellectual input, then sell or option them while keeping a royalty coupon. With 107 royalties already in place and 11 active option agreements, Globex is banking future cash flow - they make $5-6M annually from option and advanced royalty payments. David walks through three 100%-owned projects: Cadillac Wood (Ironwood deposit: 120k oz indicated @14 g/t, plus 241k oz historic resource, 4,000m drill program planned), Rowan Merger (3.44 g/t gold over 39m near surface, IP survey completed, follow-up drilling this fall), and Mont Lair (spectacular visible gold up to 3,310 g/t, summer mapping and sampling). On the royalty side: Kagara & New Alger on Rison's O'Brien project (140,000m drilling ongoing, resource increased, 22% of ounces report to Globex royalties), Mount Sorcier iron ore (world-class deposit, feasibility study due Q2 2026, PEA showed $1.6B pre-tax NPV, potential $7-10M annual royalty), and NorWest on Carte Resources' Cadillac project (3% GMR, 2.35M oz gold growing, north contact zone drilling). Option agreements include Emperor Metals' Dufay West (1.46M oz resource, 15,000m drilling, recent 0.5 g/t over 107m), Ramp project in Ontario ($4.7M cash + shares + $6M work commitment over 4 years, 3% GMR), and Bald Hill antimony (maiden resource expected 2026 targeting 100,000t antimony - critical mineral mostly produced in China). David also discusses their vision to become a pure royalty company with 3-5 paying royalties by 2030.