Join John Passalacqua, CEO of First Phosphate Corp., as he reveals why igneous anorthosite rock from Quebec is the key to onshoring the LFP battery supply chain. First Phosphate's ultra-pure, low-impurity rock (only 1% of world phosphate) enables clean, solventless processing. The Bégin Lamarshe deposit: open pit, 2.5km strike, 75km from deep-sea port Saguenay. PEA shows NPV $2.1B, IRR 37%, payback 2.9 years. The company has built a fully validated downstream chain with Prayon, Höganäs, Century Lithium, and Altech, producing the first LFP battery cells made with North American critical minerals in 25 years.