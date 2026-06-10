Join host Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for an eye-opening conversation with Troy Whittaker, Managing Director of White Cliff Minerals Ltd (ASX: WCN, OTCQB: WCMLF). While the market craves high-grade, scalable copper discoveries, White Cliff is already pulling spectacular numbers from surface - including 64% and 62% copper in rock chips, 175 metres at 2.5% copper from surface, and 90 metres at 4% copper. Why isn't the market reacting? Troy explains the disconnect between visible ultra-high grade copper and investor hesitation, the company's aggressive step-out drilling 5 kilometres from known mineralization, and why scale matters more than ever. Learn about their Arctic project near Yellowknife, the strong local partnership with the community of Kugluktuk (famous for native copper tools), and the catalysts that could make White Cliff the most talked-about copper discovery in North America within a year. If you're looking for real on-the-ground exploration, massive intercepts, and a fearless team betting on the copper supply deficit, this episode is a must-watch.