Trelleborg AB: Trelleborg becomes the first Swedish company to issue a blue bond

Trelleborg Group has become the first Swedish company to issue a blue bond. The nominal amount of the bond is SEK 800 M, with a five-year tenor, and is linked to financing activities that support and develop sustainable water and wastewater management.

The bond was issued under Trelleborg's updated Green and Blue Financing Framework, contributing to the Group's ambition to strengthen its position in sustainable water and wastewater infrastructure solutions. Trelleborg has recently established a business unit within the Trelleborg Industrial Solutions business area dedicated entirely to infrastructure for water and wastewater systems.

"Water management has significant potential to contribute to long-term, sustainable infrastructure, and we aim to be a positive force in that development. The blue bond enables us to maintain a high level of activity and continue driving growth within this industry, while also broadening our investor base," says Fredrik Nilsson, Chief Financial Officer of the Trelleborg Group.

The Green and Blue Financing Framework has been reviewed by Morningstar Sustainalytics, and the transaction was conducted with Swedbank as sole Bookrunner.

Trelleborg issued a green bond in 2021 totaling SEK 1,000 M. The 2021 green bond financed energy-efficiency investments that have contributed to reducing the Group's CO2 emissions.

Contacts

Media:

Vice President Communications Tobias Rydergren

+46 410 67 015, +46 733 74 70 15

tobias.rydergren@trelleborg.com

Investors/analysts:

Vice President IR Christofer Sjögren

+46 410 67 068, +46 708 66 51 40

christofer.sjogren@trelleborg.com

About Us

Trelleborg leverages in-depth materials and applications expertise with early market insights, making the Group a world leader in engineered polymer solutions. We offer a unique portfolio covering a broad range of applications - even the most complex ones. In 2025, Trelleborg Group reported annual sales of approximately SEK 34 billion, with operations in around 40 countries. The Group comprises three business areas: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Medical Solutions, and Trelleborg Sealing Solutions. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.

www.trelleborg.com