Kemira Oyj: Inside Information: Profit warning - Kemira downgrades its profitability outlook for 2026

Kemira Oyj, Inside Information, June 10, 2026 at 2:45 pm (EEST)

Kemira downgrades its profitability outlook for 2026 due to the raw material and logistics cost increases caused by the prolonged war in Iran, which have had a larger negative impact on Kemira's financial performance during the second quarter than previously expected. Kemira has mitigated the impact of the increased costs by implementing price increases, but the impact comes with a delay and has so far been less than previously estimated due to demand weakness in Kemira's key customer industries.

Kemira now expects the revenue to be between EUR 2,600 and 3,000 million, and the operative EBITDA to be between EUR 400 and 500 million in 2026. Earlier, Kemira expected the revenue to be between EUR 2,600 million and EUR 3,000 million, and the operative EBITDA to be between EUR 470 and EUR 570 million. The assumptions behind Kemira's outlook have also been updated.

Kemira's updated outlook for 2026

Revenue: Kemira's revenue is expected to be between EUR 2,600 and EUR 3,000 million in 2026 (2025 revenue: EUR 2,753.5 million).

Operative EBITDA: Kemira's operative EBITDA is expected to be between EUR 400 and EUR 500 million in 2026 (2025 operative EBITDA: EUR 524.6 million)

Assumptions behind outlook (updated)

The demand in Kemira's end-markets remains weak due to continued global economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions. The outlook assumes no significant further increases in raw material costs, including oil derivatives, and logistics costs. The outlook assumes no major disruptions to Kemira's manufacturing operations or the supply chain and the US dollar to remain steady.

Kemira's previous outlook for 2026 (reiterated April 24, 2026)

Revenue: Kemira's revenue is expected to be between EUR 2,600 and EUR 3,000 million in 2026 (2025 revenue: EUR 2,753.5 million).

Operative EBITDA: Kemira's operative EBITDA is expected to be between EUR 470 and EUR 570 million in 2026 (2025 operative EBITDA: EUR 524.6 million)

Previous assumptions behind outlook (specified April 24, 2026)

The demand in Kemira's end-markets remains weak due to continued global economic uncertainty and increased geopolitical tensions. In particular, the packaging and pulp market continues to be impacted by this uncertainty. The urban water treatment market is expected to grow modestly, but there is demand volatility within Kemira's industrial customer segment. The outlook assumes that Kemira can largely mitigate raw material and logistics cost increases caused by the war in Iran. The outlook assumes no major disruptions to Kemira's manufacturing operations or the supply chain and for the US dollar to weaken slightly from the end of 2025. The acquisitions which Kemira announced before the Financial Statements Bulletin 2025 was published are included in the outlook.

For more information, please contact

Kemira Oyj

Kiira Fröberg, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 760 4258

kiira.froberg@kemira.com