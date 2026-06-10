LIBRA Insurance Partners Announces Exclusive Partnership with The Life Product Review and Bobby Samuelson

LIBRA Partner Agencies Receive Proprietary Access to Independent Product Analysis and Competitive Intelligence

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / LIBRA Insurance Partners (LIBRA), the largest independently owned life insurance marketing organization (IMO) in the United States, announces an exclusive partnership with The Life Product Review (TLPR) and its Executive Editor, Bobby Samuelson. The new partnership provides LIBRA partner agencies with independent product reviews, competitive intelligence, and targeted educational content, equipping affiliated advisors with the objective perspectives they need to deliver informed, client-focused recommendations.

"Bobby Samuelson is widely regarded as one of the industry's most authoritative voices in life insurance product analysis, and extending his expertise to our partner agencies represents a significant enhancement to the resources we provide," said Bill Shelow, CLU, ChFC, CPCU, LLIF, President and CEO of LIBRA Insurance Partners. "As carriers introduce new products and revise existing offerings at an accelerating pace, access to expert evaluation has become increasingly valuable. This partnership enhances our ability to deliver timely and actionable insights that help our agencies stay informed, competitive, and positioned for growth."

As part of the agreement, Samuelson and his team will provide comprehensive product reviews examining policy structure, pricing, riders, crediting strategies, material changes from prior versions, and overall competitive positioning. Agencies will also gain access to exclusive white papers and educational resources focused on emerging industry trends and product innovation.

"The LIBRA value proposition has always revolved around providing access to resources, expertise, and strategic support," said Bobby Samuelson, Executive Editor of The Life Product Review. "I'm excited to partner with LIBRA to deliver independent product intelligence and analysis that helps LIBRA members better navigate the ever-changing world of life insurance products for the benefit of advisors and their clients."

The Life Product Review is a leading source of independent life insurance product analysis, industry commentary, and educational content. LIBRA will collaborate with Samuelson and The Life Product Review to deliver ongoing thought leadership content, presentations, and educational opportunities to help agencies and advisors better understand product developments and market dynamics. Samuelson and his team will present at LIBRA's national meetings, conduct educational webinars, and respond to product-related questions submitted through LIBRA.

LIBRA Insurance Partners believes in "the strength of many and the power of one," adopting a true partnership approach with each of its member firms. By joining LIBRA, partner agencies gain access to unmatched resources and programs, proprietary products, and exclusive strategic relationships, including The Life Product Review, to help them differentiate and expand their businesses. Key resources include:

exclusive facultative underwriting program with RGA Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA)

product analysis database and benchmarking tools - IntelliSheets

a proprietary quick quoting and informal processing platform

proprietary GUL product

exclusive sales mastery program for wholesaler training and an exclusive underwriter academy for underwriter training

To learn more about LIBRA, visit www.libraip.com

About The Life Product Review(TLPR)

The Life Product Review (TLPR) is an independent research platform that delivers rigorous, product-specific intelligence on U.S. life insurance and annuities for financial professionals, distributors, and carriers. Led by Executive Editor Bobby Samuelson, drawing on deep technical analysis and candid industry commentary, TLPR helps practitioners look beyond marketing narratives to understand how products are designed, priced, and likely to perform over time, supporting better-informed decisions for firms and their clients. For more information, visit lifeproductreview.com .

About LIBRA Insurance Partners (LIBRA)

LIBRA Insurance Partners is an insurance marketing organization dedicated to serving independent insurance producers, brokers, and financial institutions. Formerly known as LifeMark Partners and BRAMCO Financial Resources, and through the merger with Insurance Designers of America (IDA) in 2022, the firm exists to leverage strategic relationships, expertise, and innovation to expand life insurance distribution for the benefit of all stakeholders. LIBRA Insurance Partners is dedicated to the ongoing development and enhancement of resources to differentiate partner agencies from the competition. Its partner firms benefit from robust proprietary service offerings, unparalleled partnership, product expertise, and access to industry-leading technologies and tools, including expansive underwriting support resources. To learn more about becoming a LIBRA partner firm, visit www.libraip.com or call (410) 837-3022.

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Media Contact:

Alana Kohl

Alana@AlanaKohl.com

702.323.4561

SOURCE: LIBRA Insurance Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/libra-insurance-partners-announces-exclusive-partnership-with-the-li-1174984