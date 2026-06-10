Mary Kay Ash Foundation Celebrates 30 Years and Over $100 Million Donated Toward Advancing Women's Health and Safety

Over $100 million invested in innovative cancer research, clinical trials, and cancer support programs and life-saving services for domestic violence survivors.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Originally published on newsroom.marykay.com

The Mary Kay Ash Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which raises and distributes funds to invest in breakthrough cancer research to find cures for cancers affecting women and ending domestic violence against women, marks its 30th anniversary with one powerful milestone. More than $100 million has been invested in life-saving cancer research and critical domestic violence prevention and support programs across the United States, impacting millions of women and their families. For three decades, the Foundation has been a driving force for change - empowering women, advancing breakthroughs in cancer care, and ensuring survivors find safety, healing, and hope.

Founded in 1996 to honour Mary Kay Ash's vision of enriching women's lives, the Foundation has grown into a national leader tackling two of the most rampant issues affecting women today: cancer and domestic violence. Its impact is measured not only in dollars, but in lives transformed.

For over 20 years, Mary Kay Ash Foundation has served as Presenting Sponsor of the Conference on Crimes Against Women - the nation's largest convening for multidisciplinary action and education toward ending violent crimes against women. (Photo courtesy of: Conference on Crimes Against Women)

By the Numbers: 30 Years of Impact

$100+ million donated to fund women's cancer research and end domestic violence

$41+ million invested in innovative cancer research, clinical trials, and support programs

$60+ million granted to domestic violence shelters and support services nationwide

300+ cancer researchers funded, accelerating breakthroughs in detection, diagnosis, and treatment

5 years of clinical trials supported, advancing cutting-edge solutions for women's cancers

2,800+ domestic violence shelters and organizations supported

More than 4 million women and children impacted through life-changing services and programs

750,000+ hours of cancer research enabled

13 international cancer research fellows sponsored, expanding global innovation

$30,000 Matching Gift Challenge successfully funded by The Mary Kay Family Foundation (Feb. 2026)

Read the full Mary Kay Ash Foundation 30th Anniversary Report and personal testimonials from community supporters on how the Foundation's impact has positively changed lives for the better.

Local North Texas shelters like Genesis Women's Shelter & Support have partnered with the Mary Kay Ash Foundation to provide critical care and services for women in need of housing, childcare, financial independence, mental health counseling, and more. (Photo courtesy of: Genesis Women's Shelter & Support)

A Mission Rooted in Urgency and Hope

The Foundation's work addresses staggering realities:

1 in 3 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer in her lifetime. ( American Cancer Society )

1 in 4 women will experience domestic violence. (National Domestic Violence Hotline)

Through strategic partnerships, research funding, and frontline support, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation is rewriting these outcomes - delivering hope where and when it is needed most.

"The Mary Kay Ash Foundation remains unwavering in its commitment to creating a world where women feel seen, supported, empowered, and hopeful during some of life's most vulnerable moments," said Michael Lunceford, President, Board of Directors, Mary Kay Ash Foundation. "For more than 30 years, we have earnestly carried the responsibility and privilege of advancing a mission rooted in protecting and enriching the lives of women. It is an honor to turn generosity into action, advocacy into progress, and partnerships into transformative impact in pursuit of a safer, healthier future for women."

Finding cures for cancers affecting women is at the heart of everything we do. Dr. Jerry Shay, Professor of Cell Biology at UT Southwestern Medical Center, has served as Research Review Committee Chair since the grant program's inception in 1996. (Photo courtesy of: Mary Kay Ash Foundation)

Fueling Breakthroughs in Women's Cancer Research

For 30 years, the Foundation has championed innovative translational research, helping scientists turn discoveries into real-world treatments.

Notably:

80% of funded researchers report advancing paradigm-shifting insights in cancer research.

72% developed new techniques or technologies, shaping the future of care.

71% saw their work translated into clinical settings, directly impacting patient outcomes.

These efforts have contributed to major breakthroughs in the most common and aggressive forms of cancers affecting women including breast, ovarian, uterine, endometrial, and others.

Creating Lifelines for Survivors of Domestic Violence

Since 2000, the Foundation has invested deeply in the fight to end domestic violence:

Funding over 2,800 organizations nationwide providing shelter, advocacy, and recovery services

Supporting millions of women and children on their journey to safety and independence

Partnering with leading organizations like the National Domestic Violence Hotline to expand life-saving resources and education nationwide.

A Movement Powered by Ambassadors

It takes a village to create change, and the Mary Kay Ash Foundation Ambassadors are no exception. This group comprised of thousands of advocates spanning from coast to coast, work tirelessly to advocate, fundraise, and bring awareness to the mission in their local communities. Becoming a Mary Kay Ash Foundation Ambassador is quick and easy with endless opportunities to make a real impact. Complete the online Ambassador application.

Looking Ahead

With three decades down and more work to be done, the Foundation is not slowing down in its commitment to accelerating women's cancer research, expanding access to care, and building safer communities for women and their families. With momentum stronger than ever, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation is poised to make the next 30 years even more impactful. Visit www.marykayashfoundation.org to support the mission, become an ambassador, or join the movement in your local community to create a safer, healthier world for women.

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About the Mary Kay Ash Foundation

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, guided by Mary Kay Ash's dream to enrich the lives of women everywhere, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation raises and distributes funds to end domestic violence and invest in breakthrough cancer research to find cures for women-related cancers. Since 1996, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has contributed more than $100 million to organizations aligned with its two-fold mission. In addition, the Foundation supports awareness initiatives, community outreach programs, and advocates for legislation to ensure women are healthy and safe. Together, we can make the world better for women. To learn more about how to educate, advocate, volunteer, donate, and join life-saving work to support and empower women, visit marykayashfoundation.org, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

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Mary Kay Inc. Corporate Communications

newsroom.marykay.com

972.687.5332 or media@mkcorp.com

Mary Kay Ash Foundation receives prestigious Circle of Care Award at the 2025 Celebrating Women Luncheon, hosted by the Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation, in recognition of 20 years and nearly $2 million toward innovating cancer prevention, care, and treatment for women. (Photo courtesy of: Kristina Bowman)

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SOURCE: Mary Kay

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mary-kay-ash-foundationr-celebrates-30-years-and-over-100-millio-1174987