TOKYO, Japan, June 10, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Bosch Home Comfort Group, the HVAC *1 business unit of Robert Bosch GmbH ("Bosch") and Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501, "Hitachi"), Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc. ("Hitachi GLS") have agreed to collaborate on "HMAX for Buildings" - a suite of building management solutions that combine Bosch's and Hitachi's domain knowledge in commercial HVAC with advanced AI. This collaboration aims to accelerate global expansion by maximizing the lifetime value of equipment in mission-critical facilities that require continuous operation, such as office buildings, commercial complexes, universities, hospitals, and factories.In recent years, the building management environment has faced complex and sophisticated challenges. These include labor shortages driven by a shrinking workforce, the need for decarbonization amid global boiling, and rising energy costs, alongside growing demands for operational efficiency due to the increasing sophistication and complexity of facility management tasks. Furthermore, the focus has shifted beyond initial equipment installation costs to maximizing the lifetime value of assets, including their operation and maintenance. To address these challenges, initiatives aimed at optimizing operations and achieving energy savings through the utilization of equipment data have become increasingly vital.Therefore, through the collaboration between the Bosch Home Comfort Group and the Hitachi Group, we aim to maximize the value delivered to our customers and expand our business globally by connecting HVAC equipment with digital services. Specifically, by integrating Bosch Home Comfort Group's HVAC equipment management and visualization solution, "air Cloud Pro," with Hitachi Group's "exiida" (an HVAC IoT solution under "BuilMirai" that is "HMAX for Buildings"), Bosch Home Comfort Group's HVAC systems will connect to "BuilMirai". This will enable advanced, integrated operation and management of building facilities, including remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and energy management. Through these capabilities, we will contribute to maximizing asset lifetime value by optimizing facility maintenance costs, minimizing downtime, and reducing energy expenses.As part of this collaboration, the companies will proceed with verifying effectiveness through trials, while deepening their partnership to sophisticated services.*1 HVAC: Abbreviation for Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning.At Hitachi GLS, which belongs to the Urban Solutions & Services Business Unit Group of Hitachi's Connective Industries (CI) Sector, we provide facility services that maximize lifetime value for customers and transform industries globally, contributing to a prosperous society. We achieve this through the combination of strong products and HMAX for Buildings, a next generation suite of solutions that combine data from an extensive installed base of digitalized assets with domain knowledge and advanced AI.Bosch Home Comfort GroupThe Bosch Home Comfort Group is a global provider of efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions with an innovative product portfolio adapted to regional needs. Following its landmark strategic acquisition in the residential and light commercial HVAC business in August 2025, the company unites a comprehensive portfolio of global and regional brands, including Bosch, Buderus, Hitachi, and YORK(R). The Bosch Home Comfort Group employs 24,000 people worldwide and has a strong market presence in the Americas, Asia, and Europe / Middle East / Africa, with an international production development network at more than 50 locations. The Bosch Home Comfort Group generated sales of around 4.4 billion euros in 2025 (excluding the newly acquired units).Trademarks: All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective owners.About Hitachi, Ltd.Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi aims to be a global leader in continuously transforming social infrastructure through digital, contributing to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates worldwide across four sectors - Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries - as well as a Strategic SIB Business Unit focused on new growth areas. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi creates value by combining data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2025 (ended March 31, 2026) totaled 10,586.7 billion yen, with 606 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 290,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.About Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc.Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. and Hitachi GLS is responsible for sale of (and provision of engineering and maintenance services for) home appliances, air conditioning equipment and other equipment and devices; and provision of products and solutions utilizing digital technologies. Based on the idea of "More smiles to life for one and all. A more comfortable tomorrow for people and society. With innovations that deliver happiness to the world, we open new doors to the future.", we seek to gain a closer understanding of customer lifestyles. By resolving individual customer lifestyle issues, through well-designed and sophisticated products and services utilizing of the Hitachi Group's value chain and digital technologies, we aspire to be a company that contributes to improving the quality of life for customers around the world. https://corp.hitachi-gls.co.jp/enSource: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.