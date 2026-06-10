Niteshift Raises $7 Million Seed Round to Power the Cloud Platform for AI Coding Agents

In a round led by Greylock, Niteshift launches general availability of its full-stack cloud platform, giving coding agents a real environment to verify their work and enabling teams to ship production-ready software at scale.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Niteshift, the full-stack cloud platform for AI coding agents, today announced a $7 million Seed round led by Greylock, with participation from Amplify Partners, BoxGroup and SV Angel. The company is also backed by a number of serial entrepreneurs and technology executives, including Reid Hoffman, Olivier Pomel and Alexis Le-Quoc of Datadog, Ankur Goyal of Braintrust, Misha Laskin of Reflection AI, and current and former executives at Anthropic, Google Cloud and Slack. Alongside the financing, the company is launching the general availability of its platform following an earlier waitlist period.

Niteshift provides a full-stack cloud platform for AI coding agents, allowing teams to run agents such as Claude Code, Codex, and open-source models inside fully configured development environments. The platform handles the runtime, services, authentication, testing and verification workflows required for agents to build and validate software across complex application stacks.Teams can run dozens of agent sessions concurrently without local hardware constraints and trigger agents from wherever they already work, including Slack, Linear, and GitHub. Engineers, product managers, and designers can collaborate directly without maintaining a local development setup. The platform is agent-agnostic, allowing teams to switch between frontier agent vendors without rebuilding their environment.

With AI coding tools advancing rapidly, many engineering teams still struggle to use them effectively across real-world software environments. While coding agents can generate code, they often lack the runtime context, dependencies and verification workflows required to confirm that software actually works before it ships. As a result, much of the process still falls back to manual setup, testing and engineering review. Niteshift addresses that gap by providing scalable cloud environments where agents can run, test and validate changes autonomously at scale.

"Agents are tackling problems in hours that would have taken teams of senior engineers weeks, but the tooling needed to get that code into production hasn't kept up. At minimum, agents need a real environment to close the verification loop themselves - and that's just the starting point. Agents use tools in ways no engineer ever would, and we've barely begun building for that reality. There's an entirely new class of tools waiting to be built around what agents can actually do," said Sajid Mehmood, Co-Founder and CEO of Niteshift. "We spent years at Datadog building a powerful platform for diverse, often messy, production systems. That's exactly the experience you need to build this right"

Niteshift was founded by Sajid Mehmood and Conor Branagan, who previously spent nearly a decade at Datadog building infrastructure and developer tooling for cloud-native software teams. After seeing the rapid adoption of coding agents firsthand, the founders started Niteshift to build the platform layer needed to support AI-native software development at scale. The Niteshift platform allows teams to launch coding agents from tools including Slack, Linear and GitHub, run multiple agents in parallel, and generate pull requests with attached verification artifacts.

"Sajid and Conor have been at the forefront of developer tools their entire careers from cloud, mobile, and now AI. Their knowledge of AI combined with their obsession for shipping fast make them the right leaders to navigate this new world of agentic engineering." said Jerry Chen, partner at Greylock Partners. "We need to reimagine developer infrastructure for coding agents, and Niteshift has exactly the right team to do it."

About Niteshift

Niteshift is the full-stack cloud platform for AI coding agents, enabling teams to run, test and verify software autonomously in real-world development environments. Founded by former Datadog engineering leaders Sajid Mehmood and Conor Branagan, Niteshift provides the runtime, infrastructure and verification workflows needed for agents like Claude Code, Codex and open-source models to build production-ready software at scale. Niteshift is backed by Greylock, Amplify Partners, BoxGroup and SV Angel, alongside leading technology executives and entrepreneurs. For more information visit https://niteshift.dev/

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SOURCE: Niteshift

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/niteshift-raises-7-million-seed-round-to-power-the-cloud-platform-1173904