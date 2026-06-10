Talvera Launches Global Workforce Platform for National Enterprise Workforce Delivery

New platform combines proprietary hiring methodology with a multi-brand delivery infrastructure to give enterprise clients predictive results at national scale with genuine local execution.

LENEXA, KS / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Talvera announces its official launch as a global workforce platform built to solve one of the most persistent failures in enterprise staffing: the gap between what a national firm promises and what its local offices actually deliver.

For years, enterprise companies have faced a frustrating tradeoff. National staffing firms offer the reach and infrastructure they need but fall short on local market knowledge, candidate quality, and consistent execution at the branch level. Regional and local firms deliver the on-the-ground expertise but cannot support multi-market or national hiring programs. Talvera was built to end that compromise.

A Platform Built Differently

Talvera operates as a platform-led, brand-powered architecture. Rather than consolidating workforce delivery into a single brand and model, Talvera will power a portfolio of specialized delivery brands, each purpose-built for a specific client segment and go-to-market channel. This structure allows the platform to match the right delivery model to each client engagement while maintaining consistent quality standards, methodology, and operational infrastructure across all brands.

The result is a workforce partner that operates with the sophistication of a national firm and the execution quality of the best local operator in every market it serves. Additional brand and acquisition announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

Predictive Hiring as a Core Operating Principle

At the center of the Talvera platform is its Predictive Hiring SystemTM; a data-informed, systematized approach to candidate assessment and placement that replaces instinct and transactional fill rates with methodology-driven outcomes. Every brand Powered by Talvera will be Talvera CertifiedTM; an 8-point certification with standards and performance accountability that flow from the platform level down.

This methodology-first approach addresses what Talvera sees as the structural flaw in traditional enterprise-level staffing: most firms optimize for speed of fill and submittal volume rather than quality of match. The cost of that mismatch, in turnover, productivity loss, and re-hiring, is borne entirely by the client. Talvera's platform is designed to shift that equation.

"I've spent more than twenty years in staffing and insurance, including owning firms and agencies myself," said Adam Forbes, CEO of Talvera. "So, I know firsthand how often national reach gets sold as national execution. They're not the same thing, and clients feel that gap every day. Talvera was built by operators to close it: one methodology, one delivery infrastructure across every brand, so the promise and the execution are identical - in every market, every time. This isn't a rebrand. It's a complete solution that hasn't existed before."

About Talvera

Talvera is a global workforce platform that will operate a portfolio of specialized staffing and talent delivery brands. Built on the principle that predictive hiring and local execution are not competing priorities, Talvera delivers enterprise workforce programs on a national scale through a platform-led, brand-powered operating model. Talvera serves enterprise and mid-market clients across a broad range of industries and geographies.

Learn more at www.talvera.com

CONTACT:

Jen Daniel

Talvera

marketing@talvera.com

www.talvera.com

SOURCE: TALVERA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/talvera-launches-global-workforce-platform-for-national-enterpri-1174881