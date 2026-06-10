Blending iconic design with new aesthetic expressions for coffee professionals and enthusiasts worldwide

HARIO Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer of heatproof glass and specialty coffee equipment, today announces the release of two new colorways for its V60 Dripper NEO. The new colors will launch globally on June 25, 2026, and make their first appearance at World of Coffee Brussels 2026, to be held from June 25 to 27 at Booth #11356.

Building on HARIO's commitment to functional beauty and precision brewing, the new colorways expand the visual expression of one of the brand's most innovative coffee drippers. Designed for both professional baristas and home brewers, the release enhances the coffee experience through thoughtful design and refined aesthetics.

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The V60 Dripper NEO Amber (left) and the Transparent (right), launching globally on June 25. (Credit: HARIO©)

Product Overview

Originally launched in 2025, V60 Dripper NEO represents a refined evolution of HARIO's iconic cone-shaped dripper, designed to deliver a faster, cleaner, and more balanced brewing experience.

Developed to enhance consistency while preserving the freedom of manual pour-over, NEO introduces a reengineered internal structure that supports smooth water flow and stable extraction.

Key features include:

A precision rib design that promotes even water distribution and a faster flow rate

Clean, vibrant extraction with reduced bitterness and enhanced sweetness

Lightweight Tritan construction that helps maintain stable brewing temperatures

NEO particularly excels when brewing light to medium roast coffees that can often clog or extract unevenly, as well as in finer grind settings or larger volume brews. Its fast-flow characteristics help highlight sweetness and clarity while reducing over-extraction, resulting in a smooth, approachable cup profile.

New Colorways

The introduction of two new colorways brings a fresh perspective to the product, offering users new ways to express their personal style while maintaining the same trusted performance.

Amber

Inspired by warmth, natural textures, and a subtle sense of nostalgia, the Amber colorway brings a calm and inviting presence to the brewing experience, pairing naturally with everyday coffee rituals.

Transparent

Designed with a sense of cleanliness, refinement, and modernity in mind, the transparent colorway highlights the minimalist form of the V60 Dripper NEO while creating a crisp and contemporary brewing atmosphere.

Design and Brand Philosophy

Since its founding, HARIO has been driven by a commitment to precision, quality, and thoughtful design-values rooted in its heritage as a heatproof glass manufacturer. Today, this philosophy extends beyond a single material, guiding how the brand approaches product development across a range of forms and functions.

V60 Dripper NEO reflects this evolution. By incorporating advanced materials such as Tritan, HARIO continues to explore new ways to improve usability, durability, and performance, while staying true to its core principle: creating tools that elevate the brewing experience through both function and form.

The introduction of new colorways further reflects this approach, offering a more personal and expressive connection to everyday coffee rituals without compromising the performance trusted by professionals worldwide.

Debut at World of Coffee Brussels 2026

The new colorways will be officially unveiled at World of Coffee Brussels 2026, one of the world's leading coffee industry events. Visitors are invited to experience the products firsthand at Booth #11356, where HARIO will showcase its latest innovations and brewing equipment.

Availability

The new colorways will be available globally starting June 25, 2026. Additional details regarding pricing and retail availability will be announced soon.

Comment

"With the introduction of these new colorways, we believe the V60 Dripper NEO can feel more at home in a wider variety of cafés and living spaces.

Changing the dripper color depending on your mood or the coffee beans you choose for the day can also become a surprisingly enjoyable part of the brewing experience.

We hope people will enjoy brewing coffee with a dripper color that matches their personal style and mood. We believe it can make everyday coffee moments feel just a little more special."

- Daigo Hidaka Chief Designer of NEO and Member of the Product Planning Department at HARIO.

About HARIO

Founded in 1921, HARIO is a Tokyo-based heatproof glass manufacturer and the only company in Japan with its own heatproof glass factory. Known worldwide for the iconic V60 Coffee Dripper, HARIO has expanded from laboratory glassware into coffee and tea equipment, as well as microwave-safe cookware, kitchenware, and industrial glass components.

With nine offices across eight countries, HARIO products are distributed in more than 80 countries, bringing Japanese heatproof glass to homes, cafés, and industries around the world. https://www.hario-usa.com

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Contacts:

Media Inquiries

Shino Ohgi

Marketing Public Relations Department

HARIO Co., Ltd.

Email: hario_globalpr@hario.com