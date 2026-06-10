Join Bernd Krüper (President & Director) and Kevin Unrath (CEO) of dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) as they present their game-changing hydrogen-on-demand technology for internal combustion engines. dynaCERT is a clean-tech company based in Toronto, Canada, with over 20 years of experience. Their patented HydraGEN technology produces hydrogen and pure oxygen via electrolysis on-demand, directly injecting a small amount into the engine's air intake. This optimizes combustion, reducing fuel consumption by 6-12% and significantly cutting emissions (CO2, NOx, particulate matter). Unlike hydrogen fuel cells or new engines, dynaCERT offers an easy-to-install upfit kit (2-2.5 hours) that works today without hydrogen storage or refueling networks. The modular product line (HC1R, HC2, HD4C, H6C) serves everything from delivery vans to mining haul trucks, power generation, and harbor cranes. Their software suite HydraLytica monitors unit performance, collects fuel consumption data, and enables verified carbon credits (VERRA certified). Recent highlights include a 100-unit purchase order in Mexico with large fleet operators, active deployments in Vietnam, a refreshed management team (new CEO Kevin Unrath, new CFO John Amodeo), and a strengthened board including carbon credit experts. With growing subscription revenue from HydraLytica and upcoming carbon credit income, dynaCERT is transitioning from post-startup to volume manufacturing and global expansion.