Join Kevin Reid, President, CEO & Director of Arizona Eagle Mining Corp., as he unveils a past-producing high-grade gold and silver project in Yavapai County, Arizona - just two hours north of Phoenix off a paved four-lane highway. With a historic resource of 800,000 oz gold at 11.7 g/t plus 5 million oz silver (using a high 6.8 g/t cutoff at $360/oz gold), and most of the key trend on patented private ground, Arizona Eagle secured a drill permit in 48 hours. Kevin explains how they consolidated 12 past-producing mines along 8 km of strike, why the project was last operated by BHP (via Magma Copper) before being reclaimed during low gold prices, and how a 54% insider-owned tight float aligns management with shareholders. Learn about their recent drilling that extended mineralization 30 meters beyond historic workings, the option to acquire three high-grade silver mines (samples up to 861 g/t Ag and 0.5 oz/t Au), a compelling VMS copper target with surface samples of nearly 30% Cu and 1 oz/t Au, and why being on private ground can shorten the path back to production by 2-3 years. With a ~C$50M market cap, a newly listed symbol (AZEM since March 31), and a fully funded drill program, Arizona Eagle offers a high-grade, low-jurisdiction-risk story in one of the world's most mining-friendly regions.