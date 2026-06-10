Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karlie Kloss, Mel Robbins, MrBeast CEO Jeffrey Housenbold, Paris Hilton, Kara Swisher, Don Lemon, Draymond Green, Olandria Carthen to Headline UTA's Main Stage

UTA Beach to Feature First-Ever Creator Lounge and Podcast Studio

Ludacris to Headline UTA and DoorDash Ads' Executive Soirée at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc

Leading global talent, entertainment, sports, and brand advisory company United Talent Agency will debut UTA Beach later this month at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity with the agency's biggest presence to date. UTA Beachis the place at Cannes Lions that defines the future of media and marketing-a convergence of artists, visionaries, and brands who lead culture. The activation serves as the premier creative hub and center of connection on the Croisette, connecting 120+ dynamic talent and brand clients across film and television, creators, music, sports, news, advisory, and beyond. UTA clients who are confirmed to be on the ground include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Paris Hilton, Ashley Graham, Alan Cumming, Karlie Kloss, Draymond Green, Kara Swisher, Adam Brody, will.i.am, Johnny Harris and more.

"UTA's expanded presence at Cannes Lions reflects the evolution of our business and the opportunity we see at the intersection of talent, brands, and innovation. Every sector of our business will be represented; from creators, sports and brands to comedy, filmed entertainment and music, underscoring the breadth of expertise and perspective we bring to our clients and partners. As brands look to get closer to culture, and talent looks to build enduring businesses beyond traditional boundaries, UTA is uniquely positioned to bring those worlds together." David Kramer, CEO, United Talent Agency?

UTA Beach will debut the agency's first Creator Lounge at Cannes, a dedicated VIP space for creators and other talent to relax, recharge, and focus on their work. The agency, across UTA and DBA, will have more than 70 creator clients across sports, fashion, food, lifestyle, and news, including Mel Robbins, Keith Lee, Olandria Carthen, David Dobrik, Colin Samir, Nigel Sylvester, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin (The Home Edit), Bran Flakezz, Katie Fang, Aimee Smale, Golloria, Kate Bartlett, Greta Louise Tome, Gstaad Guy, GirlBossTown, Jubilee Media, Unwell Network, and more in town. UTA Beach will also feature a number of first-time brand integrations, including poppi, Point of View Beauty, and Supergoop!. RUMOR Rosé and Campari Group will serve as UTA Beach's exclusive wine and spirits partners.

The activation will also feature a podcast studio for the first time, where leading podcasters will record live episodes. Examples include "The Draymond Green Show" featuring guest Nigel Sylvester; and "From The Culture" with Dr. Marcus Collins and Amanda Slavin.

UTA Beach is a state-of-the-art, two-story, air-conditioned beachfront hub designed for C-suite executives and talent to do real business that will shape the future of media and marketing. Located in a prime location on the Croisette across from security checkpoint 3, UTA Beach will feature daily speaker sessions and panels, evening events, executive salons, happy hours, and more. UTA Beach is open to all Cannes Lions delegate pass holders. Visit UTA Beachfor the latest speaker and programming updates.

UTA Beach highlights include:

UTA Main Stage Speakers

Monday-Thursday, 3-5 pm; open to all Cannes Lions delegate pass holders

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karlie Kloss, Mel Robbins, MrBeast's Jeffrey Housenbold, Paris Hilton, Kara Swisher, Don Lemon, Olandria Carthen, Kate Bartlett, Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Ademola Lookman (Atlético de Madrid), Fred VanVleet (Houston Rockets), Johnny Harris, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin (The Home Edit), will.i.am, Nike, Bentley, Capital One, Rocket Mortgage, Pinterest, poppi, CAVU Consumer Partners, Amazon Web Services (AWS), DoorDash

UTA Beach Happy Hour

Tuesday, Wednesday* and Thursday, from 5 pm

*Wednesday hosted in partnership with TikTok UK

Open to all Cannes Lions delegate pass holders

Golden hour gatherings following our Main Stage programming, in partnership with RUMOR Rosé and Campari Group.

UTA After Dark

Monday-Thursday, after hours; invite-only

Evening experiences mixing talent, tastemakers, and executives for connections that can't happen anywhere else.

An Evening on the Croisette with UTA, KLUTCH Sports Group and Authentic Live

UTA Adweek's "Cannes in Colour" Dinner

UTA Dropbox's Cannes Dinner Fête

UTA and DoorDash Ads' annual Executive Soirée featuring a special performance by Ludacris

UTA Creators Claude's Celebrating Creators Dinner

UTA's ZMO Dinner with Yahoo

Executive Salons

Invite-only salon series on Monday and Tuesday bringing together senior leaders from brands, media, and technology for candid, collaborative dialogues and meaningful relationship-building (request an invite on our site).

ABOUT UTA

UTA is a premier global talent agency built for the future of media and entertainment. The agency's diversified platform and best-in-class, client-first approach is innovative, collaborative and positioned to lead in an evolving market. UTA represents the most celebrated artists, creatives, and brands, from icons and legends to next-generation talent, and its integrated capabilities span film television, music, creators, sports, brands, news, publishing, speakers, theater, and more. It is based in Los Angeles with offices in the U.S., London, and Munich.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260610214712/en/

Contacts:

For inquiries please use:

Claudia Russo: claudia.russo@unitedtalent.com

Jen Seley: jennifer.seley@unitedtalent.com