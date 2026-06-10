Action Behavior Centers Celebrates Grand Opening of Horsham Autism Therapy Center

Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders and the Eagles Autism Foundation Join ABC to Celebrate a Milestone for the Local Autism Community

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Action Behavior Centers (ABC), a leading provider of applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), officially opened its Horsham autism therapy center with a community-wide celebration that brought together families, clinicians, local partners, and leadership from the Eagles Autism Foundation at 201 Gibraltar Road.

The grand opening marked a significant expansion of ABC's footprint in Pennsylvania and a new chapter for families in the Horsham area seeking access to high-quality, evidence-based ABA therapy. ABC operates with no waitlists, meaning families who attended today's event can begin the process of getting their child evaluated for autism and enrolled in ABA therapy right away.

A Community Celebration

The event welcomed the broader Horsham community from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET and featured an official ribbon cutting ceremony alongside a full morning of family-friendly activities. Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders and beloved Eagles mascot Swoop made special appearances, drawing enthusiastic crowds throughout the morning. A live DJ kept the energy high while families explored a 40-foot inflatable activity structure, enjoyed face painting and a balloon artist, and visited food vendors set up on site.

Sensory-friendly activity areas were available throughout the event to ensure autistic children and their families could participate comfortably. Local physician offices and community vendor booths were also on site, connecting attendees with resources across the broader Horsham community.

A Partnership Rooted in Purpose

Earlier this spring, ABC served as a Proud Partner of the 2026 Eagles Autism Challenge (EAC) and hosted the Sensory Kids Zone, joining thousands of participants and families in support of autism research and programs that benefit the autism community.

"We are honored to join Action Behavior Centers at the grand opening of their newest autism therapy center that will make a direct impact in the local neurodiverse community," said Ryan Hammond, Executive Director, Eagles Autism Foundation. "Through this initiative and sponsoring our Sensory Kids Zone at the 2026 Eagles Autism Challenge, ABC continues to prioritize resources and inclusion for the autism community. We are grateful to work with mission-aligned organizations like ABC and can't wait to see the success of this new evidence-based autism therapy center."

What Families Can Expect at ABC Horsham

The Horsham center offers center-based ABA therapy designed to help autistic children build communication, social, and daily living skills through individualized goals set by Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs). ABA therapy at ABC is clinically indicated, data-driven, and built around each family's unique needs.

"Every family deserves access to support when they're ready, not months or years later," said Audrey McIntyre, Vice President and Market Leader of Philadelphia at Action Behavior Centers. "As we open our Horsham center, we're proud to bring no-waitlist ABA therapy and autism evaluations to the Philadelphia community while partnering with families to help children reach milestones that once felt out of reach."

About Action Behavior Centers

Action Behavior Centers (ABC) provides evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Our services include diagnostic support, Family Guidance, school readiness programs, and Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention (EIBI) at 450+ locations across Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas. Visit actionbehavior.com to find a center near you.

About Eagles Autism Foundation

The Eagles Autism Foundation is dedicated to raising funds for innovative autism research and care programs. By providing the necessary resources to doctors and scientists at leading institutions, we will be able to assist those currently affected by autism, as well as future generations. The Foundation aims to inspire and engage the community, so together, we can provide much-needed support to make a lasting impact in the field of autism. Please visit EaglesAutismFoundation.org .

Media Contact:

Matt Stringer

Chief Marketing Officer

matt.stringer@actionbehavior.com

SOURCE: Action Behavior Centers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/action-behavior-centers-celebrates-grand-opening-of-horsham-autism-th-1174752