BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the interim dividend previously announced on 28 May 2026 has been set at 1.339655, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 2.873874 pence per share (USD dividend 3.85 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 26 June 2026 (to shareholders on the register on 5 June 2026).

10 June 2026



Graham Venables

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 6493 432