Collaboration will enable better decisions, higher treatment quality, and scalable clinical impact for better outcomes for patients

Snke, a pioneering health tech company, and Precision NeuroMed (PNM), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing precision therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) diseases, announced a partnership to streamline and scale precision drug delivery to the brain through digital workflow orchestration.

As part of the collaboration, PNM will leverage the clinical workflow and collaboration engine, Snke Cockpits, to manage complex treatment planning workflows in the cloud. Snke Cockpits enable structured case coordination, transparent collaboration, and secure data exchange-connecting stakeholders across institutions in a seamless, digitally integrated environment.

In addition, Snke and PNM agreed to establish a data-driven clinical registry designed to systematically capture imaging, planning, procedure, and outcome data for targeted drug delivery treatments. By combining workflow management with structured real-world data collection, the partnership aims to accelerate learning cycles in precision drug delivery and to create a scalable foundation for future therapies on the central nervous system (CNS).

"Precision therapies require precision workflows," said Stefan Vilsmeier, Founder and CEO of Snke. "With Snke Cockpits, we are building the digital backbone that connects clinicians, experts, and data-always with the patient at the center."

"Delivering advanced CNS therapies is not just about biology-it's about coordination, data and continuous improvement," said Sandeep Kunwar, MD, Founder and CEO of PNM. "Partnering with Snke allows us to operationalize excellence and build a high-quality data foundation for the future of precision brain therapies."

The collaboration reflects a shared ambition to combine therapeutic innovation with modern digital infrastructure-enabling better decisions, higher treatment quality, and scalable clinical impact.

About Snke

Headquartered in Munich, Snke is transforming healthtech with scalable, data-driven innovation powered by AI and big data. We're more than 350 experts specializing in healthcare IT, advanced visualization and simulation, data science and machine learning. By delivering a trusted orchestration layer, Snke empowers healthcare providers, clinical societies, patients and other healthtech companies to utilize cutting-edge solutions for improving treatments and enhancing patient outcomes. Beyond our Munich headquarters, we have core teams in Chicago, Heidelberg and Tel Aviv. Snke fosters global collaboration to create technologies that are smart, enabling and holistic-helping healthtech to scale up data innovation.

For more information, visit Snke or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram

About Precision NeuroMed

Headquartered in Redwood City, CA, Precision NeuroMed (PNM) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering next-generation therapies to cure neurological diseases. Unlike traditional approaches that focus on managing symptoms, PNM is developing disease-modifying treatments enabled by advanced drug delivery platforms engineered specifically for the brain. Our mission is to combine best-in-class biological drugs with innovative delivery strategies to achieve meaningful, lasting improvements for patients suffering from devastating neurological conditions.

For more information, please visit precisionneuromed.com or LinkedIn.

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